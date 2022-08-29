Read full article on original website
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Chelsea hold talks with Crystal Palace over Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Wilfried Zaha.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Hector Bellerin pens farewell message to Arsenal after sealing Barcelona return
Hector Bellerin bids farewell to Arsenal after returning to Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Thomas Tuchel explains what Chelsea can expect from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel explains what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring to Chelsea.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford: Zaha stunner cancelled out by late Bees equaliser
Wilfried Zaha's superb goal just before the hour was enough to earn Crystal Palace a deserved 1-0 win over Brentford at Selhurst Park.
Aston Villa enquire about Tottenham winger Lucas Moura
Aston Villa have spoken to Tottenham about the possibility of signing out of favour winger Lucas Moura.
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
Arsenal's second Douglas Luiz bid rejected; Aston Villa determined not to sell
Aston Villa have rejected Arsenal's second bid for Douglas Luiz.
Aston Villa in pole position to loan Jan Bednarek ahead of West Ham
Aston Villa are in pole position to loan Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, 90min understands, after West Ham United cooled their interest.
Hector Bellerin completes return to Barcelona on free transfer
Barcelona have completed the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on a free transfer.
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
Bukayo Saka reveals confidence over new Arsenal contract
Bukayo Saka admits he is confident he will sign a new Arsenal contract in the near future.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Aston Villa confirm loan signing of Jan Bednarek
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan deal.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Nottingham Forest complete permanent signing of Willy Boly
Willy Boly has completed his permanent transfer from Wolves to Nottingham Forest.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Southampton on loan
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan.
