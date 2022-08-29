ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin backup quarterback Chase Wolf is out indefinitely with a serious knee injury

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

MADISON – Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has suffered a serious blow before the first game of the 2022 season.

Head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday that senior Chase Wolf, set to open the season No. 2 behind third-year starter Graham Mertz, is out indefinitely after suffering an injury in practice.

According to two sources, the injury was to Wolf’s right knee. He underwent surgery Monday.

“You feel terrible for him,” Chryst said. “Because I really liked what he was doing in camp. I know he will stay in it (mentally) and when he can get back he will be ready to go.”

What does Chase Wolf's injury mean for Wisconsin's quarterback depth chart?

Wolf’s injury means UW opens the season Saturday against visiting Illinois State with no experienced backup to Mertz.

Wolf redshirted in 2018 and has played in 10 games over the last three seasons. He has completed 15 of 25 attempts for 155 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Deacon Hill has not played at UW. Freshman Myles Burkett, a standout from Franklin High School, enrolled at UW in the spring but got limited work during 15 practices and again in camp.

The fourth quarterback is freshman Marshall Howe, who joined the team as a walk-on.

It remains unclear whether Hill or Burkett will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Mertz.

“They’ve all got to get some work,” Chryst said. “They’re in the stage where they’ve got to keep developing.

“It is always a little bit more difficult at this point but there’s enough opportunities. Couldn’t sit here right now and tell you who is further ahead.

"Deacon has had more (practice) reps. Myles had the spring and what he got in camp. (But) even camp is hard because you’re focused on getting ready.

“All of them have done a good job of preparing (mentally) and now they’re going to get some more reps.”

Freshmen Myles Burkett and Deacon Hill will compete for backup spot behind Graham Mertz

Burkett, 6-foot and 204 pounds, is more mobile than Hill (6-3 and 251). He was the Gatorade and Associated Press player of the year as a senior at Franklin. He passed for 3,427 yards and 36 touchdowns to lead Franklin to a 14-0 record and the WIAA Division 1 state title. Burkett completed 71.3% of his passes and had only four interceptions in 289 attempts.

Hill, who worked on the scout team as a freshman, passed for 3,102 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior at Santa Barbara High School in California.

Wolf’s most critical contribution as a backup came in 2020 in UW’s 20-17 overtime victory over visiting Minnesota .

Mertz left the game after absorbing a hard hit at the end of a 7-yard run to the Gophers’ 4, with UW facing a 10-7 deficit.

Facing third and goal from the 4, Wolf hit Jack Dunn for a touchdown to help UW take a 14-10 lead with 2 minutes 26 seconds left in the third quarter. He finished 4 of 5 for 15 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“Chase is a tough dude,” UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. “He is a competitor."

Wisconsin Badgers offensive line healthy for opener vs. Illinois State

Mertz should be able to take comfort in knowing UW will have its No. 1 offensive line set for the opener.

Jack Nelson (thumb) returned to practice and is set to start at left tackle. The rest of the line features left guard Tyler Beach, center Joe Tippmann, right guard Michael Furtney and right tackle Riley Mahlman.

Mertz acknowledged, however, that he was shaken when Wolf suffered the injury.

“As soon as it happened,” he said, “I’m so close with Wolf, it sucked. Just offering all my prayers up to him. Obviously, you never want to see your buddy go down. That was hard when it happened.”

Will Wolf’s absence and the lack of a proven reserve make Mertz less aggressive during games?

“No, it doesn’t affect how I play,” Mertz said. “I don’t think it should.”

