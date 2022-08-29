ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

John Samuel Shenker chimes in on TJ Finley winning the starting quarterback job

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

The Auburn tight end believes that TJ Finley did what was needed to win the job last week.

TJ Finley will be Auburn's starting quarterback in the season opener against the Mercer Bears. Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker was not surprised by the news once it surfaced from the ESPN report .

"I thought that TJ won it last week," Shenker said. "I felt that he separated himself. For a while there, I didn't know but this past week, I was not surprised when they announced him. I thought he did a great job and he was deserving of it wrapping up this past week."

Finley was in a battle with transfer quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada for Auburn's starting man under center.

The former LSU quarterback, Finley , had a deeper level of focus according to Shenker.

"I think it was just his focus, he got really focused in on the playbook and operating the offense in a timely fashion and that's all you can ask from a quarterback, just being able to run the offense in a way that doesn't allow hiccups and gets people aligned and stuff like that."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has praised Finley's coach-like approach to the offense and team meetings throughout fall camp. Perhaps he took the step that he needed on the field to be the best to help Auburn's offense in 2022.

Auburn will host the Mercer Bears (1-0), this Saturday in Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:00 pm CT.

