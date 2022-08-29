ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Partner Track'

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIH6e_0hZeTRej00

“Echoes” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new mystery thriller stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata. “Echoes” debuted on Aug. 19 and tells the story of twin sisters who have been secretly swapping lives since childhood ― until one goes missing.

In second place is another new show, the legal drama “Partner Track,” which premiered on Aug. 26. Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel, the show follows an idealistic young lawyer working to make partner while navigating her personal life at an elite New York City law firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUykz_0hZeTRej00 "Partner Track" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

And third in the ranking is “Selling The OC” ― a spinoff of the hit reality show “Selling Sunset.” The new series follows the Oppenheim Group’s expansion into Orange County and its all-new real estate team.

Beyond the top three, Mindy Kaling’s critically acclaimed high school comedy-drama, “Never Have I Ever,” remains in the ranking after its Season 3 premiere on Aug. 12. And viewers are still tuning in to “The Sandman,” the fantasy series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

10. “Junior Baking Show” (Netflix)

9. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

8. “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

7. “Mo” (Netflix)

6. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

5. “High Heat” (Netflix)

4. “The Sandman” (Netflix)

3. “Selling The OC” (Netflix)

2. “Partner Track” (Netflix)

1. “Echoes” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Daniel Sunjata
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Michelle Monaghan
Person
Helen Wan
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Oppenheim Group#Streamline#Huffpost Rrb 10
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

134K+
Followers
8K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy