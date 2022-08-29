Read full article on original website
Mosquitoes Collected in Millcreek Township Test Positive for West Nile Virus
A mosquito group collected Aug. 24 in Millcreek Township has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday. This is the sixth group of mosquitoes to test positive this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported in the county so far. Additional...
Erie Humane Society Works on Rescuing 150 Cats from Erie County Residence
The Animal Cruelty Division at the Erie Humane Society (EHS) is currently working on taking in 100-150 cats from a residence in Erie County. According to a Facebook post, other shelters in the community are not able to assist due to being overwhelmed with their own animals. However, the Humane...
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
Presque Isle Downs and Casino Donates $38,000 to Veterans Miracle Center of Erie
A big boost for a local veterans organization today, that will help bring more services to the area. The Veterans Miracle Center of Erie received a $38,000 donation from Presque Isle Downs and Casino this morning. That money will go a long way in helping area veterans by providing clothing,...
Federal Non-profit Security Grant Program Awards $245,000 to Erie Facilities
Several Erie facilities will benefit from enhanced security thanks to $245,000 in federal grant funding, awarded by the federal Non-profit Security Grant program. Chabad Lubavitch of Erie County, Inc. will receive $150,000 and two separate grants totaling $95,000 will go to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. The grants...
Erie, Warren, Venango Counties Awarded Election Integrity Grant Funding
Erie – $911,742.99. Crawford is one of four counties which did not seeking funding. The grants can be used by counties for the administration of elections. Eligible uses include:. Costs of county board of election duties related to processing of voter registration applications. Payment of staff at polling places...
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Presque Isle State Park to Host Two Large Events in the Same Weekend
Presque Isle State park will be hosting two of its larger annual events during the weekend of September 10 and 11. The annual Barber Beast on the Bay will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at Beach 11 and conclude at Waldameer Park.
Sinkhole in Downtown Erie
A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open
All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
City of Erie in need of Crossing Guards for Erie's Public Schools
"It's very unsafe for them to be out here walking. I have not seen one crossing guard out here," Parent, Dimarius Murel told Erie News Now while picking up his two girls from Jefferson Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. He’s just one of many parents concerned this first week of...
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
No Students Injured in School Bus Crash in Harborcreek Township
No children were injured in a school bus crash in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3 p.m. At least one adult from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, but no one on the bus was injured, according to State Police.
Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery
A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Crawford County Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the woman in a theft in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on State Highway 98 on Aug. 7 around 6:45 p.m. The suspect stole the radiator out of a Dodge truck, truck battery and Milwaukee toolbox off the back porch, according to State Police.
Confusion About NY Whipped Cream Sales Restrictions
There's been confusion this week about a fairly new law in New York state that says you have to be 21 to purchase whipped cream chargers or cartridges. It's not about ReddiWip style whipped cream containers found in the grocery store dairy aisle. The law, S.2819A instead restricts the sale...
California passes massive climate and clean energy package, halts closure of state's last nuclear plant
California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant. The legislative action comes as California and other...
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
Union City Man Arrested for Fleeing from Troopers on ATV
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who attempted to flee from troopers on an ATV. It happened near Route 8 and Lincolnville Rd. on Monday around 7:50 p.m. A trooper was on patrol when he noticed the 43-year-old Union City man driving an ATV south on State Route 8 south of Academy Dr., according to State Police.
