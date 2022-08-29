This Saturday, Sept. 3, celebrate National Cinema Day at your local cineplex with $3 movies all day long. This newly created event is encouraging film lovers to support their local movie theaters as the industry attempts to reach pre-pandemic levels of attendance. More than 3,000 theaters are participating nationwide, including major chains Regal and AMC. The deal applies to all movies, show times and formats (including IMAX and XD), with some theaters also discounting concessions. Films from the best of 2022’s box office including Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to theaters this weekend for movie-lovers to enjoy on the big screen once again, alongside new releases like The Invitation and Bullet Train.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO