Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bocamag.com
Save Big on Movies this Weekend on National Cinema Day
This Saturday, Sept. 3, celebrate National Cinema Day at your local cineplex with $3 movies all day long. This newly created event is encouraging film lovers to support their local movie theaters as the industry attempts to reach pre-pandemic levels of attendance. More than 3,000 theaters are participating nationwide, including major chains Regal and AMC. The deal applies to all movies, show times and formats (including IMAX and XD), with some theaters also discounting concessions. Films from the best of 2022’s box office including Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to theaters this weekend for movie-lovers to enjoy on the big screen once again, alongside new releases like The Invitation and Bullet Train.
bocamag.com
Hometown Hero: Anne Vegso
The Chicken Soup For The Soul inspirational book series published by Anne and Peter Vegso’s Health Communications Inc. put the Deerfield-based publisher on the map. But that comforting dose of love and hope also leaked into the community over the years, as the couple became well-known Boca philanthropists. Their...
bocamag.com
Boca Art Museum Thrives and Ag Reserve Plan Put on Hold
With all the talk of a performing arts center on the northeast edge of Mizner Park, let’s not overlook the existing cultural attraction on the northwest edge. Indeed, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boca Raton Museum of Art is thriving. In March, the well-reviewed, well-attended exhibition “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” ended. It was a coup for the museum, since many of the nearly 200 pieces were outside Peru for the first time.
bocamag.com
Restaurant Review: Ember Grill
This month Ember Grill is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The Ray Hotel’s modern bistro opened with grand fanfare—a beacon of growth for a quaint seaside town evolving into a cool, bohemian destination. Helming the kitchen is Joe Zanelli, who has worked with renowned chefs like Michael Mina, Wolfgang...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
wflx.com
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history
The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
bocamag.com
Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive
In support of Hunger Awareness Month, which runs through September, FAU Athletics has partnered with local charities Boca Helping Hands and Cereal4All to host the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive. The campaign will take place at next Saturday’s FAU football game (Sept. 10) against Southeastern Louisiana. Bring an unopened cereal box to the stadium and receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Both Boca Helping Hands and Cereal4All are local nonprofits that strive to provide essential services to our community. For more information about their missions and how you can help, visit bocahelpinghands.org and cereal4all.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boynton Beach school has Florida's first dual language Haitian Creole program
It's the first of its kind in Florida and only the second in the country. Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach are participating in a dual language Haitian Creole program.
Restaurant news: Five most tempting restaurant menus of September for Flavor Palm Beach
Flavor Palm Beach, the most established of Palm Beach County’s summer dining-deal programs, returns Sept. 1 under new management and with a longer lineup of restaurants. (We’ve listed the five most tempting ones below.) Ushering in Flavor Palm Beach’s 14th year is marketing executive Kerri Paizzi, the dining...
wflx.com
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym. Opening a F45 fitness studio in Deerfield Beach was Michael Padden’s dream. “I wanted to get a second one going, I enjoyed it so much....
floridaweekly.com
You know you’re from the Palm Beaches if (fill in the blank)
South Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Palm Beach County. You know you’re from Palm Beach County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
High bacteria levels at some local beaches
Delray Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Beachgoers may not be able to swim at some of our local beaches. This is happening just as we're heading into the Labor Day Weekend. Double red flags are flying on the lifeguard towers at the the municipal beach here in Delray Beach. If...
cbs12.com
Tyler Cameron joins CBS12 News This Morning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A contestant from "The Bachelorette" and co-founder of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation joined the CBS12 News This Morning crew on Wednesday. Tyler Cameron discussed the foundation's work giving scholarships to local students. He also played "What's Lincoln Thinkin'?" and tried his hand at the StormTrac Weather forecast.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
bocamag.com
Boca Raton Regional Hospital 59th Annual Ball
After a change in date and venue, the annual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Ball returned for its 59th year in lavish fashion. Hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event drew in a crowd of 1,100 guests who were treated with a live performance by iconic Police frontman Sting, who played a 90-minute set of his greatest hits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastalstar.com
On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise
Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
Editorial: What began as a beach party in Riviera Beach has led to a Singer Island fiasco
It started as an idea to bring attention and revenue to Riviera Beach by holding a beach party. But then came the opposition to the "Wet Dreams" event, and then, allegations the opposition was fueled by fears the event would attract a large crowd of Black revelers to a pavilion on the city's staid, predominantly white Singer Island.
WPTV
Tropical Depression 5 forms; 2 tropical waves also in Atlantic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over, but there's still no named storm. Tropical Depression Five formed Thursday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will stay away from the U.S. and move farther north. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane...
bocamag.com
Paranormal Historian Mark Muncy Talks the Devil’s Tree
In this Web Extra from our conversation with Florida paranormal historian and traveler Mark Muncy (available in our September/October issue), Mark shares his favorite spooky story from southern Florida—a tale involving a grisly serial killer, a haunted tree and some unlucky motorists. Take it away, Mark:. “I think the...
Comments / 0