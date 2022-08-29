ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

Save Big on Movies this Weekend on National Cinema Day

This Saturday, Sept. 3, celebrate National Cinema Day at your local cineplex with $3 movies all day long. This newly created event is encouraging film lovers to support their local movie theaters as the industry attempts to reach pre-pandemic levels of attendance. More than 3,000 theaters are participating nationwide, including major chains Regal and AMC. The deal applies to all movies, show times and formats (including IMAX and XD), with some theaters also discounting concessions. Films from the best of 2022’s box office including Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to theaters this weekend for movie-lovers to enjoy on the big screen once again, alongside new releases like The Invitation and Bullet Train.
LAKE WORTH, FL
bocamag.com

Hometown Hero: Anne Vegso

The Chicken Soup For The Soul inspirational book series published by Anne and Peter Vegso’s Health Communications Inc. put the Deerfield-based publisher on the map. But that comforting dose of love and hope also leaked into the community over the years, as the couple became well-known Boca philanthropists. Their...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Art Museum Thrives and Ag Reserve Plan Put on Hold

With all the talk of a performing arts center on the northeast edge of Mizner Park, let’s not overlook the existing cultural attraction on the northwest edge. Indeed, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boca Raton Museum of Art is thriving. In March, the well-reviewed, well-attended exhibition “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” ended. It was a coup for the museum, since many of the nearly 200 pieces were outside Peru for the first time.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Restaurant Review: Ember Grill

This month Ember Grill is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The Ray Hotel’s modern bistro opened with grand fanfare—a beacon of growth for a quaint seaside town evolving into a cool, bohemian destination. Helming the kitchen is Joe Zanelli, who has worked with renowned chefs like Michael Mina, Wolfgang...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history

The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive

In support of Hunger Awareness Month, which runs through September, FAU Athletics has partnered with local charities Boca Helping Hands and Cereal4All to host the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive. The campaign will take place at next Saturday’s FAU football game (Sept. 10) against Southeastern Louisiana. Bring an unopened cereal box to the stadium and receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Both Boca Helping Hands and Cereal4All are local nonprofits that strive to provide essential services to our community. For more information about their missions and how you can help, visit bocahelpinghands.org and cereal4all.org.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
floridaweekly.com

You know you’re from the Palm Beaches if (fill in the blank)

South Florida is special. And so are its inhabitants. Oh, yeah. You could say that about just about anywhere in the world. But there’s something unique about each of our communities that sets us apart from everywhere else. Take Palm Beach County. You know you’re from Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Birmingham City#Photography#Art#Performing#Bumblefest#Ub40#Plaza Real
cw34.com

High bacteria levels at some local beaches

Delray Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Beachgoers may not be able to swim at some of our local beaches. This is happening just as we're heading into the Labor Day Weekend. Double red flags are flying on the lifeguard towers at the the municipal beach here in Delray Beach. If...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tyler Cameron joins CBS12 News This Morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A contestant from "The Bachelorette" and co-founder of the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation joined the CBS12 News This Morning crew on Wednesday. Tyler Cameron discussed the foundation's work giving scholarships to local students. He also played "What's Lincoln Thinkin'?" and tried his hand at the StormTrac Weather forecast.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Raton Regional Hospital 59th Annual Ball

After a change in date and venue, the annual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Ball returned for its 59th year in lavish fashion. Hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event drew in a crowd of 1,100 guests who were treated with a live performance by iconic Police frontman Sting, who played a 90-minute set of his greatest hits.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
thecoastalstar.com

On the Water: Banish summertime blues with an Intracoastal cruise

Visitors from Colombia dance on the Tiki Taxi, which serves the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach. Tao Woolfe/The Coastal Star. Long subtropical summer got you down? Follow the mantra of every South Seas explorer from Cortés to Cousteau: Get out on the water. Fortunately, there are many ways to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV

Tropical Depression 5 forms; 2 tropical waves also in Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over, but there's still no named storm. Tropical Depression Five formed Thursday morning in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It will stay away from the U.S. and move farther north. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Paranormal Historian Mark Muncy Talks the Devil’s Tree

In this Web Extra from our conversation with Florida paranormal historian and traveler Mark Muncy (available in our September/October issue), Mark shares his favorite spooky story from southern Florida—a tale involving a grisly serial killer, a haunted tree and some unlucky motorists. Take it away, Mark:. “I think the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy