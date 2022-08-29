Read full article on original website
KOCO
Finding enough substitute teachers remains a challenge for school districts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools that already don’t have enough teachers are now struggling to find substitutes to step in when teachers are out. But there’s a big difference among districts in what they pay subs. Some districts say they have better fill-in rates compared to last...
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
KOCO
Area school district switches to virtual learning days after school starts
PERKINS, Okla. — For a third straight school year, COVID-19 is causing local schools to close their doors and teach students virtually. Within days of opening for the year, a local school had to send students home when half the staff got the virus. The district’s superintendent called it...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
KOCO
EMSA Care program covers out-of-pocket ambulance costs for small monthly fee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Thursday, you can enroll in a program that could save your family hundreds of dollars in an emergency. EMSA Care enrollment is now open. EMSA Care covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports that end anywhere in the Oklahoma City or Tulsa metro areas. “EMSA...
KOCO
Turnpike protestors target Stitt fundraising lunch
OKLAHOMA CITY — The group trying to halt a turnpike through Cleveland County is taking their fight to the governor. Protestors made their voices heard today outside a fundraising lunch. Protestors said they want the governor to stand by his party platform, and they claim he’s the person to...
Turnpike expansion protesters call Gov. Stitt’s fundraiser ‘crony capitalism’
Outside of the Oklahoma Association of General Contractors, citizens held up placards that read "crony capitalism" as contractors entered the building for a fundraising lunch.
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
okcfox.com
USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Mercy opens new urgent care clinic in Midwest City
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location in Midwest City on Tuesday.
KOCO
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
kiiky.com
What is the Highest Paid Money Market Account paid at Quail Creek Bank of Oklahoma City
Quail Creek Bank, National Association, is the 23rd largest bank in Oklahoma. It is one of the highest-paid money market accounts at Oklahoma quail creek bank. Also, it is the 1,147th largest bank in the country. Are you interested in the highest-paid money market account at Oklahoma quail creek bank?...
Comments / 4