Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
KOCO

Turnpike protestors target Stitt fundraising lunch

OKLAHOMA CITY — The group trying to halt a turnpike through Cleveland County is taking their fight to the governor. Protestors made their voices heard today outside a fundraising lunch. Protestors said they want the governor to stand by his party platform, and they claim he’s the person to...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching

Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

USPS hiring city carrier assistants in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Oklahoma City. A CCA position offers a starting salary of $18.92 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and benefits that include eligibility for a USPS health plan, paid leave and holiday pay. A CCA delivers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
NORMAN, OK

