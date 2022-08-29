ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Lew Wallace
4d ago

Waste of time. The choice couldn’t be any clearer. You either vote for Abbott and keep Texas strong or vote for Baito and turn Texas into Kalifornia.

Reply(50)
67
John Smith
4d ago

I wouldn't have agreed to any. There is nothing to be gained in such a debate. The two candidates are at opposite ends of the spectrum and likely can't even agree on a single definition of key words. It is a complete waste of time and effort. Regardless what any individual candidate says people will walk away swearing up and down their guy won by a landslide. The average voter has nearly zero intellectual honesty at this point and their candidate could be caught on video eating a basket of live orphan kittens and they would find some lunatic way to justify it.

Reply(1)
9
Biden Harris a joke
4d ago

Time for you to find a job beto your not a good thief oh a scammer an you want to be Governor 😂 this its to funny

Reply(14)
38
Reform Austin

O’Rourke And Abbott Set Date For Debate

Gov. Greg Abbott has agreed to one debate with his gubernatorial opponent, Beto O’Rourke, on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. Gov. Abbott had previously agreed to the Sept. 30 date, but Mr. O’Rourke had remained noncommittal, as he was also pushing for additional “town hall-style debates.” The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group and KXAN on the evening of Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How much has it cost Texas to send migrants to DC, NYC?

HOUSTON — Texas has been busing migrants to Washington DC and New York City for months. The state's emergency management division said it has cost taxpayers more than $12 million. Since April, when Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state's plan, there have been between 8,000 to 9,000 migrants sent...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Carlos Marentes has been a farmworkers’ rights leader for more than three decades and an outspoken critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star. He believes the governor is using the law enforcement initiative along the Texas-Mexico border to...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE

