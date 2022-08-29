ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple

Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity News
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy