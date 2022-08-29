Read full article on original website
Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
