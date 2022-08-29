Read full article on original website
WSFA
Rain, storms and downpours for the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur today and this weekend as tropical-like moisture has returned to Alabama. At least we got to experience 24 hours of lower humidity, right? There will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, but there will be periods of dryness for everyone as well.
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
WSFA
Quiet today, but storms are ahead
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more well-deserved mostly dry days are on the way today and tomorrow. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days. The chance of rain and storms is down to 10% today before coming up to 30% tomorrow. That chance is mainly in the...
WSFA
First Alert: Back to the wet pattern
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most will be dry again today, but there will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop later on. That chance is mainly in the southern and eastern counties. Most everyone else is likely dry. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather.
WSFA
Alabama celebrates College Colors Day Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to grab your favorite jersey and make sure it’s ready for wearing to work. Friday is College Colors Day in Alabama. It’s a time to show off your team spirit and bring attention to the impact colleges and universities have on the state.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Where to get the best wings in Alabama
Football and chicken wings connect like quarterbacks and receivers. Whether you’re watching the game in a sports bar, joining friends at a tailgate or rooting with family at home, chomping down on a few chicken wings earns a No. 1 ranking in many fan polls. With college and professional...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storm coverage trending higher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms chances rise in the afternoon and evening hours, diminishing in coverage through the night. Lows will hover in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
WSFA
9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
Alabama gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day, following national trend
ALABAMA (WKRG) — After gas prices soared across the country in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the cost of gas in Alabama has steadily declined in Alabama since June, according to GasBuddy. That’s a welcome trend for travelers concerned about gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. It’s also a startling reverse […]
WSFA
Cooking with the GM: Best Chocolate Cake
WSFA
Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi. ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,. Investigators in Alabama and...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
WSFA
Alabama draws in record number of tourists
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer. “Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell. Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana
The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
WSFA
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an inmate who’s trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost important paperwork. The state attorney general says the lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller...
WSFA
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police. Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.
alreporter.com
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
msn.com
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
Alabama has no plans for gas-powered car ban like California
Alabama is spending taxpayer dollars to support the electric vehicle industry but do not expect the state to establish a plan to phase out gas-powered engines like California has announced. Alabama ranks fourth among states in automotive exports, and while electric vehicles are becoming part of the vehicle industry here...
