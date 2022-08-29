Cyclist Remains in Critical Condition After Falling off Bicycle in Elmhurst Friday

A man is in critical condition after he fell off his bicycle while cycling in Elmhurst Friday morning (Photo: Google Maps)

The victim, 44, was traveling northbound on 80th Street – at the 57th Street intersection – at around 6:20 a.m. when he lost control of his bicycle and fell onto the roadway, according to police. The incident took place about a block away from Elmhurst Park.

Police responded to a 911 call that the cyclist had been injured. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with head and body trauma, police said.

The man was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.