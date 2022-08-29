ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
The Daily South

Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever

The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It

Unless you know someone affected or are a doctor yourself, you’re probably unsure what fibromyalgia syndrome is. The silence around this chronic pain-related condition is deafening, even though it is thought to affect around 2 to 5 in every 100 people in Australia, mainly women. Vague symptoms and difficulty in diagnosing – or even believing in – fibromyalgia causes patients to go through life in constant states of pain or exhaustion, without nearly enough support.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kidneys#Mayo Clinic#Cleveland Clinic
People

Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
People

'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she said in her On the JLo newsletter Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony —...
CELEBRITIES
People

'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'

On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.
CELEBRITIES
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy