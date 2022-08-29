Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style. The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates as His Son, 8, Gets His First Barrel Wave While Out Surfing Together
On Wednesday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 39, celebrated one of his 8-year-old sons tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time on Instagram. He shares twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, though he did not name which of the boys scored the surfing accomplishment.
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever
The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
Fibromyalgia Mainly Affects Women, So Obviously We Know Very Little About It
Unless you know someone affected or are a doctor yourself, you’re probably unsure what fibromyalgia syndrome is. The silence around this chronic pain-related condition is deafening, even though it is thought to affect around 2 to 5 in every 100 people in Australia, mainly women. Vague symptoms and difficulty in diagnosing – or even believing in – fibromyalgia causes patients to go through life in constant states of pain or exhaustion, without nearly enough support.
Katherine Heigl Gets Emotional as She Sends Her Three Kids Back to School: 'Might Start Crying'
Katherine Heigl is feeling bittersweet emotions as she sends all three of her kids off to school. The Life As We Know It star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram last week as her two daughters left for school and her youngest child, son Joshua, started his first day of kindergarten.
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
Inside Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Issues: 'He Tends to Do Things on a Whim' (Source)
When Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone in a Palm Beach, Florida, courthouse Aug. 19, the move surprised many. Just three months before, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with gushing his-and-hers Instagram posts. And Stallone himself confirmed in July the family was filming an upcoming reality series for Paramount+.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style. The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump. Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared...
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she said in her On the JLo newsletter Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony —...
'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'
On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
