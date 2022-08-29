ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Calls Off Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nnbH_0hZeQaXl00

Because of an engine cooling issue, NASA has had to call off the long-awaited launch of the moon rocket, Artemis 1.

NASA was in the process of fueling its first Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket to launch Artemis 1. Unfortunately, launch controllers discovered they were unable to chill one of the four main engines, Engine No. 3. According to officials, cooling the four engines is a necessary step in the launch process. Without the proper temperatures, the rocket can’t handle its super-cold propellant of cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. As a result, crews had to cancel the SLS rocket’s launch and its uncrewed Orion spacecraft. Both will complete an ambitious 42-day test flight around the moon.

“While liquid oxygen loading into the interim cryogenic propulsion stage continues and core stage tanks continue to be replenished with propellants, engineers are troubleshooting an issue conditioning one of the RS-25 engines (engine 3) on the bottom of the core stage,” NASA officials shared in a statement today.

Liftoff would have been at 8:33 a.m. EDT this morning.

“Launch controllers condition the engines by increasing pressure on the core stage tanks to bleed some of the cryogenic propellant to the engines to get them to the proper temperature range to start them,” the statement read. “Engine 3 is not properly being conditioned through the bleed process, and engineers are troubleshooting.”

NASA Faced Other Issues During Launch Process of Artemis 1

NASA spokesperson Derrol Nail further stated that the team was unable to the engine conditioning during the “wet dress rehearsal” which concluded in June.

“This is something they wanted to test during Wet Dress 4 but were unable to,” Nail said. “So this was the first opportunity for the team to see this live in action. It’s a particularly tricky issue even going in to get that temperature dialed in, according to engineers.”

Apparently, the engine’s failed conditioning wasn’t the only issue that crews faced during the launch sequence. Among the other glitches that NASA personnel worked through was a liquid hydrogen leak. There was also a potential crack in the intertank flange that connects Artemis 1’s liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks.

“The flanges are connection joints that function like a seam on a shirt, are affixed at the top and bottom of the intertank so the two tanks can be attached to it,” NASA explained.

Thankfully, though, the crack was on the insulating foam, not the structure itself.

“That ice that formed is essentially air that’s being chilled by the tank that gets trapped inside of a crack in the foam but not the actual tank,” Nail said.

According to Nail, crews had seen a similar crack during June’s wet dress rehearsal. But NASA officials say that the issue “may not necessarily be the same cause.”

Depending on whether the crews can resolve the issue with Engine No. 3, the next liftoff attempt will be on Friday, September 2 or Monday, September 5. Of course, the weather will also play a factor in this.

“The earliest opportunity, depending on what happens with this engine bleed, would be Sept. 2,” Nail said. “However, we will await a determination of what the plan is to go forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket Propellant#Artemis 1#Sls
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy