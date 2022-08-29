ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN
WGNtv.com

Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

