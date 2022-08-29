Read full article on original website
SHAES Dive Team finds 142 pairs of glasses, 11 Apple Watches at bottom of lake
The South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team recovered quite the haul of sunken treasure during a recent training drill.
New button helps pedestrians stop traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Step right up, press the button, confirm that traffic has stopped, and cross the road. That is how some new pedestrian-friendly features popping up in Kalamazoo are designed to work, to help people get around in a city that leaders believe is too car-centric in some places.
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found dead; Police looking for man in murder probe
After a woman who was reported missing last week in Michigan was found dead on Tuesday, police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in a murder investigation. Mollie Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township, was found dead Tuesday from an apparent gun shot wound after...
Fully-restored vintage '50s diner to host grand opening in Muskegon Thursday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bust out the poodle skirts, leather jackets and pomade because a fully-restored, historic ‘50s diner will make its big debut in Muskegon Thursday. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek of the vintage space Wednesday morning. We followed along last November as Pal’s Diner...
JungleBird set to become Kalamazoo’s newest downtown dining destination
KALAMAZOO, MI — The JungleBird is landing. The newest addition to Kalamazoo’s downtown restaurant scene announced Thursday that it will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the ground floor of the Exchange Building, 155 W. Michigan Ave. A vision of Michigan restauranteur...
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
Prosecution questions Grand Rapids officer’s claim of tripping before accidental gun discharge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Prosecutors are questioning a Grand Rapids police officer’s claim that he tripped while converging on a suspect in December, causing him to accidentally fire his gun. No one was hurt by the bullet, but prosecutors late said they believed Officer Gregory Bauer was negligent. A...
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrates expanded facility that opened mid-pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI – After 125 years of service to the community, Michigan’s second oldest humane society celebrated the grand opening of the newest animal care center last week. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center was held Saturday,...
Child injured when school bus rolls on side in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – One child was injured when a school bus rolled on its side after a crash. A 40-year-old Dowagiac man was driving the Dowagiac Union Schools bus around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan returning to DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Fall Bridal Snow of West Michigan is returning to DeVos Place in September. The wedding planning party will take place at the convention center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. “This bridal show is designed for newly engaged brides, grooms and...
Downtown Kalamazoo street closes for water main break
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Pitcher Street is closed after a water main break. Pitcher Street, between Water Street and Michigan Avenue, closed Thursday, Sept. 1, after a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The road will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 8,...
Friend: Three kids saw Portage dad shoot, kill mom
Chilling new details are surfacing on what happened in Tuesday night's murder-suicide in Portage.
WWMTCw
Hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood cleans up after severe storms ripped through Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood began clean-up after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts snapped trees, branches, and power lines before scattering them across yards, houses, and roadways. “It looks like a war zone, honestly," Ann-Marie Breese said...
Man killed, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting
A man was killed and a teenager was hurt in a Thursday evening shooting in Muskegon.
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
