Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
Bay Area parks, open spaces close over Labor Day weekend as heat wave looms
"A heat event like this one is not especially common in our area."
Is it safe to swim in San Francisco Bay with the algal bloom?
You've probably heard by now that an algal bloom is overtaking San Francisco Bay. Can you swim with it there?
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
What's happening to all the dead fish at Lake Merritt amid the algal bloom?
The cleanup started early Wednesday morning, and is expected to take all day and may even continue into Thursday.
Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces
(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Elderly Atria Park Resident after ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria Park assisted living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Park Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
The Daily 08-31-22: California's best-known whale dies from ship strike
The hearts of marine biologists across California sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale in Half Moon Bay surfaced Monday morning. Read more. • My car-less trip from SF to California's oldest state park • 'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course
Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
California is bracing for a brutal heat wave that's expected to send temperatures soaring over Labor Day weekend.
'I had no idea of the wealth in this park': Fight for SF's car-free JFK Drive continues
Two competing ballot measures could decide the fate of the street's car-free status this fall.
San Francisco house fire spreads to adjacent home, injures 1 firefighter
One firefighter was injured in a two-alarm house fire in in the Bret Harte neighborhood south of Bayview in San Francisco, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave
The incoming heat wave means all hands-on deck for PG&E crews. The hot weather also sets the stage for possible widespread outages across the Bay Area. “We will be working around the clock, staffing levels will be high. You will see blue trucks out in the field if there are outages because we’ll be working around the clock,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.
7x7.com
French Country–style home with lush landscape in San Anselmo asks $5.25 million
This Marin County home on a verdant property in San Anselmo is swoon-worthy from the start thanks to a charming arched entryway and a front lawn with formal box hedges and ball shrubs. Set back across the bluestone cobbled driveway, the 3,500-square-foot-home has a quaint farmhouse-style facade with a storybook...
Rescued farm animals get special attention during Bay Area heat wave
MORGAN HILL -- With dangerous heat expected this Labor Day weekend, Alma Bonita Animal Rescue in Morgan Hill is ready to keep their rescued farm animals safe and cool.Sheila Murphy's passion is saving neglected and abused farm animals. She says it's her calling. She's the founder of Alma Bonita and loves all 87 of her rescued animals. "We call them our fur family," said Murphy. "Absolutely, they are our fur and feathered family. We absolutely think of each one of these animals. This is their forever home."This day called for a refreshing shower in the the alpaca pen. "One of...
SFGate
Police Urge Public To Avoid Roosevelt Avenue Near El Camino Real
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City urged the public to avoid Roosevelt Avenue early Thursday west of El Camino Real due to a structure fire between Clinton and Fulton streets. The department issued a news release at 4:47 a.m. advising the public that the situation could last for an...
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
SFGate
