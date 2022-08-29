ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Moss Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Excessive Heat Warning prompts East Bay city to close outdoor public spaces

(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Feet#911#Accident
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Elderly Atria Park Resident after ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria Park assisted living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Park Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Control Brush Fire Near San Jose Golf Course

Fire crews in San Jose responded to a brush fire late Wednesday afternoon near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 23600 block of McKean Road. The fire burned 3 to 5 acres before...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC Bay Area

PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave

The incoming heat wave means all hands-on deck for PG&E crews. The hot weather also sets the stage for possible widespread outages across the Bay Area. “We will be working around the clock, staffing levels will be high. You will see blue trucks out in the field if there are outages because we’ll be working around the clock,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Rescued farm animals get special attention during Bay Area heat wave

MORGAN HILL -- With dangerous heat expected this Labor Day weekend, Alma Bonita Animal Rescue in Morgan Hill is ready to keep their rescued farm animals safe and cool.Sheila Murphy's passion is saving neglected and abused farm animals. She says it's her calling. She's the founder of Alma Bonita and loves all 87 of her rescued animals. "We call them our fur family," said Murphy. "Absolutely, they are our fur and feathered family. We absolutely think of each one of these animals. This is their forever home."This day called for a refreshing shower in the the alpaca pen.  "One of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
SFGate

Police Urge Public To Avoid Roosevelt Avenue Near El Camino Real

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City urged the public to avoid Roosevelt Avenue early Thursday west of El Camino Real due to a structure fire between Clinton and Fulton streets. The department issued a news release at 4:47 a.m. advising the public that the situation could last for an...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
NBC Bay Area

Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?

Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy