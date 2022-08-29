(Learfield News Service) 15,000 Minnesota nurses will strike for three days at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area in what the union calls the largest private sector nurses strike in U-S history. Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner today said it’s about putting “patients before profits” and retaining staff. Turner says “we have done everything. All of our proposals are designed to keep nurses at the bedside and I cannot reiterate enough the public health crisis is on its way here if 50% of our nurses leave the bedside.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO