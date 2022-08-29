Read full article on original website
Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers
Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
Update: Missing Weslaco woman located
Update: At 3:01 p.m., De La Garza was located by Weslaco police in good health. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman. Gloria De La Cruz, 58, was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Nebraska Avenue, located in […]
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
A BORDER TOUR SPONSORED BY THE NONPROFIT CONSERVATIVE GROUP WINNING FOR WOMEN BROUGHT SEVERAL FEMALE CANDIDATES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO THE BORDER IN HIDALGO, TEXAS TODAY, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, 2022,. BORDER REPORT’S SANDRA SANCHEZ WAS WITH THEM AND HAS INTERVIEW WITH SEVERAL CANDIDATES.
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD asks former union organizer to join school board
The La Joya Independent School District invited a former union organizer to join the school board on Wednesday. Trustees voted 6-0 to appoint Juan Jose “J.J.” Luna, 66, of La Joya to school board Place 6 during a meeting on Wednesday night. “It’s an honor to be considered,”...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
Indicted migrant shelter CEO held without bond
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children will remain in federal custody without bond. Ruben Gallegos Jr., who is the CEO of International Educational Services, Inc. (IES), was arrested on Thursday by the FBI on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated. […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million
A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules requiring natural gas companies to properly prepare.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
valleybusinessreport.com
Home Builders Focusing Anew On Mid-Valley
Esperanza Homes from its base in upper Hidalgo County moved into the Brownsville market in recent years. It skipped over the Mid-Valley but it was a short-lived omission. Esperanza, a division of Rhodes Enterprises, had designs on the Mid-Valley all along. It established on paper a Mid-Valley division in 2020, which in Esperanza’s case, runs from San Juan to Weslaco. The company moved this year to break ground on Texas Heights in Weslaco and Sioux Coves in San Juan.
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
Mission CISD: Student arrested for social media threat
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and school district hosted a news conference after a social media threat was made on Veterans Memorial High School earlier today. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified that a student from Veterans Memorial High School had made a post online referencing a school shooting that […]
anjournal.com
Ex-Edinburg mayor found Not Guilty
It’s late on deadline day, and here I sit with the main frontpage story to write, which really should have been written last week after former-Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty by a jury of his peers, if you don’t include gender (11 females, one man).The only word that sprung to mind when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict last Thursday afternoon close to the 5 o’clock hour was: Wow.Since time is of the essence, I’ll write this story off the top of my head, no notes, no recordings. I’ve already interviewed Molina’s attorney, so I’ll include ...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Rain and storm chances ramp up for Labor Day weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that […]
