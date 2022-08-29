ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco woman located

Update: At 3:01 p.m., De La Garza was located by Weslaco police in good health. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman. Gloria De La Cruz, 58, was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Nebraska Avenue, located in […]
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
progresstimes.net

La Joya ISD asks former union organizer to join school board

The La Joya Independent School District invited a former union organizer to join the school board on Wednesday. Trustees voted 6-0 to appoint Juan Jose “J.J.” Luna, 66, of La Joya to school board Place 6 during a meeting on Wednesday night. “It’s an honor to be considered,”...
LoneStar 92

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
ValleyCentral

$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
ValleyCentral

Indicted migrant shelter CEO held without bond

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children will remain in federal custody without bond. Ruben Gallegos Jr., who is the CEO of International Educational Services, Inc. (IES), was arrested on Thursday by the FBI on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated. […]
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention

The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
valleybusinessreport.com

Home Builders Focusing Anew On Mid-Valley

Esperanza Homes from its base in upper Hidalgo County moved into the Brownsville market in recent years. It skipped over the Mid-Valley but it was a short-lived omission. Esperanza, a division of Rhodes Enterprises, had designs on the Mid-Valley all along. It established on paper a Mid-Valley division in 2020, which in Esperanza’s case, runs from San Juan to Weslaco. The company moved this year to break ground on Texas Heights in Weslaco and Sioux Coves in San Juan.
ValleyCentral

CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD: Student arrested for social media threat

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and school district hosted a news conference after a social media threat was made on Veterans Memorial High School earlier today. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified that a student from Veterans Memorial High School had made a post online referencing a school shooting that […]
anjournal.com

Ex-Edinburg mayor found Not Guilty

It’s late on deadline day, and here I sit with the main frontpage story to write, which really should have been written last week after former-Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty by a jury of his peers, if you don’t include gender (11 females, one man).The only word that sprung to mind when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict last Thursday afternoon close to the 5 o’clock hour was: Wow.Since time is of the essence, I’ll write this story off the top of my head, no notes, no recordings. I’ve already interviewed Molina’s attorney, so I’ll include ...
ValleyCentral

Rain and storm chances ramp up for Labor Day weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that […]
HARLINGEN, TX

