ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Season 3 ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ to Debut in October (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

'Rings of Power' cast reveal secrets, details about new show

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amazon Studios has launched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings which take place long before “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” films and books.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Intimate Portraits of Late Actor Heath Ledger to Be Released as NFTs

Heath Ledger is the subject of a new series of limited edition NFTs, which are being released to benefit the Heath Ledger Foundation. The images were shot by photographer Ben Watts, the brother of actress Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger for two years from 2002 to 2004. The NFTs are...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
SFGate

New this week: John Legend, 'Serpent Queen' and 'Pinocchio'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — A race between two “Pinocchio” films begins with Robert Zemeckis' adaptation ahead of Guillermo del Toro's by a nose. On Thursday, Zemeckis' animated fantasy of the classic Italian fable will premiere on Disney+. Next month, Del Toro's stop-motion “Pinocchio” will debut at the London Film Festival and eventually land on Netflix on Dec. 9. For now, we have Zemeckis' take on the old tale with Tom Hanks as the voice of Geppetto and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.
NFL
SFGate

What’s Going On With Gabbie Hanna?

If you look on Gabbie Hanna’s TikTok page today, there’s very little that feels out of the ordinary. There are a few dance videos, several day-in-my-life compilations, and promotions for her upcoming album Trauma Queen. But for the past week, the singer and YouTube personality and has dominated the For You page of countless social media users. What started as the singer sharing new insights on religion ended with at least two hundred new videos in 96 hours, a possible break-in, and multiple visits from the Los Angeles police.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy