Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job

Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt

Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles give up on former 1st-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick. The Eagles on Wednesday traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange. They’re getting a 2023 7th-round pick and conditional 2024 4th-round pick in return. Whatever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Ian Rapoport
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings make big changes to their QB room

The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Sobering Brian Robinson update shows RB could return earlier than expected

The Washington Commanders’ initial 53-man roster had a plethora of surprises, including the inclusion of Brian Robinson Jr. The rookie running back was shot twice in his lower extremities during an attempted carjacking Sunday in Washington. He was hospitalized in stable condition and underwent surgery to treat his injuries before getting released Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens adding notable running back

The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Given Circumstances#Washington Commanders#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Ravens mascot’s knee injury revealed

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after he got hurt during a halftime show last week, and the injury is unfortunately as serious as initially feared. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Ravens’ mascot, whose name is Poe, will not return this...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Kenyan Drake signs with Ravens Wednesday

Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team on Wednesday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens add depth at the running back position with the signing of Drake. Drake may take a few weeks to get entirely up to speed in his new offense but should get immediate work with J.K. Dobbins increasingly doubtful for Week 1. Mike Davis is expected to lead the Ravens’ backfield in Dobbins’ absence but Drake may eat into his touches. Drake gained 545 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns for Las Vegas in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game

Baker Mayfield is preparing to face his former team in one of the most highly anticipated games of the upcoming NFL season, and he is already cashing in on the hype. Mayfield announced on Friday that a new collection of licensed T-shirts has gone on sale. One of the shirts says “OFF THE LEASH” and makes reference to the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

