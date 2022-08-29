Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job
Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with coward punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza
The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Vikings shock the world by trading for Jalen Reagor
The Minnesota Vikings had only five rostered wide receivers after final cuts, so the writing was on the wall for a move to add another receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his third trade in the last 24 hours in acquiring Jalen Reagor. The third-year wide receiver...
Rams' 4 most surprising roster cuts
Teams around the NFL made hundreds of moves to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 campaign. Every single year, there are always a decent number of surprising releases that take place, and the Los Angeles Rams had a few of their own. Of...
Eagles give up on former 1st-round pick
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick. The Eagles on Wednesday traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange. They’re getting a 2023 7th-round pick and conditional 2024 4th-round pick in return. Whatever...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vikings make big changes to their QB room
The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
Sobering Brian Robinson update shows RB could return earlier than expected
The Washington Commanders’ initial 53-man roster had a plethora of surprises, including the inclusion of Brian Robinson Jr. The rookie running back was shot twice in his lower extremities during an attempted carjacking Sunday in Washington. He was hospitalized in stable condition and underwent surgery to treat his injuries before getting released Monday.
Ravens adding notable running back
The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Extent of Ravens mascot’s knee injury revealed
The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after he got hurt during a halftime show last week, and the injury is unfortunately as serious as initially feared. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Ravens’ mascot, whose name is Poe, will not return this...
fantasypros.com
Kenyan Drake signs with Ravens Wednesday
Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team on Wednesday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens add depth at the running back position with the signing of Drake. Drake may take a few weeks to get entirely up to speed in his new offense but should get immediate work with J.K. Dobbins increasingly doubtful for Week 1. Mike Davis is expected to lead the Ravens’ backfield in Dobbins’ absence but Drake may eat into his touches. Drake gained 545 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns for Las Vegas in 2021.
Vikings assistant coach has brutal quote about Mike Zimmer
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 season, which seems to have come as a relief to the bulk of the organization. In fact, things were so bad that even one of Zimmer’s assistant coaches was comfortable throwing the ex-coach under the bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aaron Donald offers strange explanation for practice brawl with Bengals
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on Wednesday was asked about his actions in a wild practice brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and he didn’t want to engage in the topic. Donald was swinging two Bengals helmets around during last Thursday’s fight, which went above and...
Chargers bringing in 2-time Super Bowl champion to boost offense
The Los Angeles Chargers are adding a player who just won it all with the team across town. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Chargers are signing veteran running back Sony Michel. The 27-year-old had signed with the Miami Dolphins in May but was just released earlier this week.
Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game
Baker Mayfield is preparing to face his former team in one of the most highly anticipated games of the upcoming NFL season, and he is already cashing in on the hype. Mayfield announced on Friday that a new collection of licensed T-shirts has gone on sale. One of the shirts says “OFF THE LEASH” and makes reference to the Carolina Panthers hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
19K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 3