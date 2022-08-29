Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team on Wednesday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens add depth at the running back position with the signing of Drake. Drake may take a few weeks to get entirely up to speed in his new offense but should get immediate work with J.K. Dobbins increasingly doubtful for Week 1. Mike Davis is expected to lead the Ravens’ backfield in Dobbins’ absence but Drake may eat into his touches. Drake gained 545 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns for Las Vegas in 2021.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO