The first volleyball home game became another win for UTRGV after it beat the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night. The first set “set” the tone for the rest of the game. It was a hard-fought battle between both teams as the lead switched constantly but, ultimately, UTRGV came out on top with a 25-23 win.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO