Today’s obituaries: Tina Jarmacz was a Syracuse teacher
Tina Marie Randazzo-Kraker Jarmacz, 60, of Camillus, died Monday, August 26, 2022, at her home. Born in Brooklyn, she grew up in Medford on Long Island, according to her obituary. She attended Patchogue-Medford High School until 1979 and graduated from Liverpool High School in 1980. Since 2000, she worked as...
Carol Ryan’s cold case: Horrific Syracuse murder remains unsolved 26 years later
One of the most cruel and disturbing crimes in Onondaga County history took place on this day, 26 years ago. When a fisherman found Carol Ryan naked and severely wounded on Sept. 1, 1996, he thought she had been shot. She was hanging on to life in the driveway of...
31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies
Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured
Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying over Syracuse Thursday night when the pilot spotted flames shooting from the roof of a Near Westside house. The fire was reported at about 9:49 p.m. at 501 Tully St., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
Syracuse man murdered close friend after killer’s sister called 911 to report abuse
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sent to prison Friday for shooting to death a close friend after hearing that his friend may have physically attacked his sister. Nehemiah Jones, 31, had never denied that he shot to death Michael Simpson on Sept. 10, 2021 on the porch of a Midland Avenue residence. He’d turned himself in to police afterward.
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
House of the Week: Family have made a lifetime of memories at this Camillus ranch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. – In 2006, Nancy Whitney’s realtor knew right away that she had found her client just the right house. “I think I am standing in your future living room,” the agent told Whitney while showing her the ranch at 2754 Lyons Road in Camillus.
Man leads police on long Central NY chase, car jacks 2 vehicles, crashes, injures 1 person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase that included carjacking two cars, crashing into a car and injuring one person, police said. The chase started in Salina, moved into Syracuse and ended in the town of Manlius. It all started when state...
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Fire rips through Tully St. house within hour of earlier fire; flames seen 2 blocks away
Update 11:48 a.m.: Firefighters were working another fire on Tully Street when people began calling to report flames engulfing a house on the 700 block of Tully Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. Firefighters that were just leaving the previous fire responded and saw heavy...
Traffic alert: Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 481 North in Oswego County
Phoenix, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North are closed after a vehicle crash near Phoenix, according to the state Department of Transportation. The lane closure started at 3:55 near Exit 13 to County Route 57A (Schroeppel), according to a traffic alert. The closure is expected to last...
Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighter bails out of window as fire damages Park Street home, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least two firefighters were treated for injuries Wednesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home, fire department officials said. Firefighters arrived at about 4:28 p.m. to the house at 1106 Park St. when multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke coming from the building, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
