Clay, NY

Syracuse.com

Today’s obituaries: Tina Jarmacz was a Syracuse teacher

Tina Marie Randazzo-Kraker Jarmacz, 60, of Camillus, died Monday, August 26, 2022, at her home. Born in Brooklyn, she grew up in Medford on Long Island, according to her obituary. She attended Patchogue-Medford High School until 1979 and graduated from Liverpool High School in 1980. Since 2000, she worked as...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies

Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
MARCY, NY
Syracuse.com

In freak accident, downed powerlines kill 2 CNY teens, but 2 others narrowly escape uninjured

Redfield, N.Y. — A downed tree on a dark rural road after a storm caused a pickup with four teens to crash into a ditch in Oswego County, deputies said. What happened next on Wednesday night was a freak accident that left two teens dead. Two others, who witnessed the tragedy, narrowly avoided the live wires. In the dark, they had to wander down the road searching for help.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SALINA, NY
Syracuse.com

Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead

Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

