Rob Schneider says ‘SNL’ was ‘over’ after Kate McKinnon performed ‘Hallelujah’ as Hillary Clinton
Actor Rob Schneider knew when “Saturday Night Live” was “over.” The “SNL” alum, who kickstarted his career as a writer on the show in 1989, said Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton was the demise of the hit sketch show. The 58-year-old, who later joined as a cast member between 1990 and 1994, slammed the show’s infamous post-2016 election cold open. “I hate to crap on my own show,” the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star said on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” Saturday. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not exactly the most likable person in the room. And...
What’s Going On With Gabbie Hanna?
If you look on Gabbie Hanna’s TikTok page today, there’s very little that feels out of the ordinary. There are a few dance videos, several day-in-my-life compilations, and promotions for her upcoming album Trauma Queen. But for the past week, the singer and YouTube personality and has dominated the For You page of countless social media users. What started as the singer sharing new insights on religion ended with at least two hundred new videos in 96 hours, a possible break-in, and multiple visits from the Los Angeles police.
Intimate Portraits of Late Actor Heath Ledger to Be Released as NFTs
Heath Ledger is the subject of a new series of limited edition NFTs, which are being released to benefit the Heath Ledger Foundation. The images were shot by photographer Ben Watts, the brother of actress Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger for two years from 2002 to 2004. The NFTs are...
'Rings of Power' cast reveal secrets, details about new show
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amazon Studios has launched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings which take place long before “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” films and books.
Yungblud Struts His Stuff in Music Video for ‘Tissues’
Yungblud has unveiled a colorful, dance-fueled music video for his song “Tissues.” The clip, shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, sees the musician dancing through various scenes where the other people are frozen in time. The track, off Yungblud’s new self-titled LP, features a sample of...
