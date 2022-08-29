ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead

Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY
insideedition.com

New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA

A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
