Syracuse man murdered close friend after killer’s sister called 911 to report abuse
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sent to prison Friday for shooting to death a close friend after hearing that his friend may have physically attacked his sister. Nehemiah Jones, 31, had never denied that he shot to death Michael Simpson on Sept. 10, 2021 on the porch of a Midland Avenue residence. He’d turned himself in to police afterward.
Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Syracuse man who sold crack to undercover deputies sentenced to 8 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Marquail Jones, 33, previously admitted to trafficking drugs from Syracuse to towns in the North Country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York.
Carol Ryan’s cold case: Horrific Syracuse murder remains unsolved 26 years later
One of the most cruel and disturbing crimes in Onondaga County history took place on this day, 26 years ago. When a fisherman found Carol Ryan naked and severely wounded on Sept. 1, 1996, he thought she had been shot. She was hanging on to life in the driveway of...
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying over Syracuse Thursday night when the pilot spotted flames shooting from the roof of a Near Westside house. The fire was reported at about 9:49 p.m. at 501 Tully St., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Syracuse DA, police chief: We won’t target gun owners under new law, but will take guns
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County gun owners who run afoul of the state’s new gun law likely won’t face criminal charges, but will not get a free pass either, the county’s top law enforcement officials said Friday. Violators will have their weapons confiscated while prosecutors investigate any...
Syracuse man chases down man, shoots him twice at close range, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse was arrested Monday and charged with chasing down a man and shooting him twice earlier this month, police said. Daniel W. Vire, 41, pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of the front waistband of his pants and chased the man at 11:32 p.m. in the 200 block of North Geddes Street on Aug. 13, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
insideedition.com
New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA
A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
Rome PD give two men multiple criminal weapons charges
The Rome Police Department is reporting that two men have been given multiple criminal weapons charges after an incident at Denny’s in Rome that took place on August 31st.
Design Taxi
Utica Art Studio Heavily Vandalized, Police Arrest Culprits: Kids Aged 8–11
Having kids is a joy, they say. No one really warns you about the other side. Law enforcers have arrested a group of vandals who severely ravaged an artist residency in Utica, New York. Their profile? Children between the ages of eight and 11. The five culprits broke into Sculpture...
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
Utica Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Burglary
Utica, New York- police officers in Utica were dispatched last week to the 1300 block...
