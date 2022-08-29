ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 4 Riley Moss

Iowa's secondary has become one of the most-feared in the nation behind Phil Parker. The longtime Hawkeye defensive coordinator has been applauded for his ability to turn two and three star prospects into legitimate NFL playmakers. Since 2018, Moss has been a key part of Iowa's secondary. Entering this season as a first team all-American, there's no doubt that he'll be one of the key reasons why Iowa succeeds this season. He's No. 4 on the list.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 2 Jack Campbell

Many in-state recruits dream of playing for their home state school, but not all of them get to live it out. Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell has gotten the chance to not only live out that dream, but become the face of one of the best defenses in the entire country. Campbell likely won’t have to wait long during the 2023 NFL Draft before hearing his name called. Until then, Campbell is back and is the second-most important Hawkeye entering the 2022 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
247Sports

What to know about Iowa's two walk-on wide receivers on the depth chart against South Dakota State

It has been said many times today on Twitter and throughout the last couple of weeks, but the Iowa wide receiver room is depleted. The Hawkeyes will be without Nico Ragaini, who Kirk Ferentz announced publicly on Tuesday would be out for a couple of games, Jackson Ritter, who is out for the season, and Diante Vines, who got injured in fall camp and will be out for at least half the season.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy