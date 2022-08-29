Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 4 Riley Moss
Iowa's secondary has become one of the most-feared in the nation behind Phil Parker. The longtime Hawkeye defensive coordinator has been applauded for his ability to turn two and three star prospects into legitimate NFL playmakers. Since 2018, Moss has been a key part of Iowa's secondary. Entering this season as a first team all-American, there's no doubt that he'll be one of the key reasons why Iowa succeeds this season. He's No. 4 on the list.
Preview and Picks: Iowa to take on South Dakota State in the 2022 season opener
Iowa football is back. For the first time in 2022, the Hawkeyes will swarm Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium in front of nearly 70,000 screaming fans. There's a lot of expectations on this year's team. Despite losing the final two games last season, Iowa fans expect their squad to compete and win a Big Ten West Title.
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 2 Jack Campbell
Many in-state recruits dream of playing for their home state school, but not all of them get to live it out. Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell has gotten the chance to not only live out that dream, but become the face of one of the best defenses in the entire country. Campbell likely won’t have to wait long during the 2023 NFL Draft before hearing his name called. Until then, Campbell is back and is the second-most important Hawkeye entering the 2022 season.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini out 'at least a couple of weeks' with injury
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini was not listed on Iowa's depth chart this week for the season-opener against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Ragaini would be 'out at least a couple of weeks' after suffering an injury during fall camp. Ragaini is the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to know about Iowa's two walk-on wide receivers on the depth chart against South Dakota State
It has been said many times today on Twitter and throughout the last couple of weeks, but the Iowa wide receiver room is depleted. The Hawkeyes will be without Nico Ragaini, who Kirk Ferentz announced publicly on Tuesday would be out for a couple of games, Jackson Ritter, who is out for the season, and Diante Vines, who got injured in fall camp and will be out for at least half the season.
Why Iowa's Phil Parker doesn't get mentioned for more DC openings? | Cover 3 College Football
The Cover 3 crew discusses Phil Parker and why he doesn't get mentioned for DC openings in other Power 5 schools.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0