Lexington man faces aggravated DUI, possession charges in crash that killed elderly couple

A man who was involved in a fatal crash on Harrodsburg Road is facing drug charges after he was found to be under the influence at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Eric Cobb, of Lexington, was charged with aggravated DUI and possession of marijuana after he admitted to Lexington police he had smoked weed about an hour before the crash, which killed an elderly couple on Aug. 14.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Evelyn Powers, 87, and David Powers, 86, both of Lexington. The two died of blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash which took place on Dogwood Trace, according to the coroner’s office. The manner of their death was ruled an accident.

According to court documents, at the time of the incident, officers with the Lexington Police Department could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Cobb’s vehicle. Court documents state Cobb told officers he had smoked marijuana about two hours prior to the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said Cobb appeared to be racing another pickup truck and traveling at a high rate of speed, upwards of 90 miles per hour.

According to police documents, Cobb told officers he was traveling north on Harrodsburg Road from the Jessamine County line. As he approached a traffic light at Dogwood Trace Boulevard, the Powers’ vehicle, in the southbound lane, turned left in front of him.

Police reports say that while Cobb was at the hospital, staff there found baggies of marijuana on his person.

It is unclear if Cobb will face additional charges relating to the couple’s deaths. According to Hannah Sloan, public information officer with LPD, the Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident.

“To ensure that all the factors and details of a collision are thoroughly investigated, collision reconstruction investigations tend to take more time. Because it is an ongoing investigation, additional charges are possible but are still being investigated,” she said.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 15.