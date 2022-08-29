ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington man faces aggravated DUI, possession charges in crash that killed elderly couple

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A man who was involved in a fatal crash on Harrodsburg Road is facing drug charges after he was found to be under the influence at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Eric Cobb, of Lexington, was charged with aggravated DUI and possession of marijuana after he admitted to Lexington police he had smoked weed about an hour before the crash, which killed an elderly couple on Aug. 14.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Evelyn Powers, 87, and David Powers, 86, both of Lexington. The two died of blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash which took place on Dogwood Trace, according to the coroner’s office. The manner of their death was ruled an accident.

According to court documents, at the time of the incident, officers with the Lexington Police Department could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from Cobb’s vehicle. Court documents state Cobb told officers he had smoked marijuana about two hours prior to the crash.

Witnesses at the scene said Cobb appeared to be racing another pickup truck and traveling at a high rate of speed, upwards of 90 miles per hour.

According to police documents, Cobb told officers he was traveling north on Harrodsburg Road from the Jessamine County line. As he approached a traffic light at Dogwood Trace Boulevard, the Powers’ vehicle, in the southbound lane, turned left in front of him.

Police reports say that while Cobb was at the hospital, staff there found baggies of marijuana on his person.

It is unclear if Cobb will face additional charges relating to the couple’s deaths. According to Hannah Sloan, public information officer with LPD, the Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the incident.

“To ensure that all the factors and details of a collision are thoroughly investigated, collision reconstruction investigations tend to take more time. Because it is an ongoing investigation, additional charges are possible but are still being investigated,” she said.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington where police shot a man. Police say two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jennifer Road around 9:20 Thursday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the officers were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was reported to have also contained a firearm.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Marijuana#Traffic Accident#Powers
WKYT 27

Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
LEXINGTON, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large

A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a medical facility in Lexington on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office served the warrant on Stacy Collins. Deputies charged Collins with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Collins. “He was picked up in Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday. Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Lexington man found safe; Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police say Kenneth Smith has been found safe and the Golden Alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
473
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy