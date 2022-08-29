ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best tag team in the world won’t be in AEW Fight Forever

FTR might have tons of tag team gold to carry around at the moment, but they won’t be toting any of it to the ring when AEW’s upcoming video game, AEW Fight Forever, goes on sale.

Fightful Select reports that “Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are not slated to be a part of the first version of the AEW Fight Forever game as of this moment.” It sounds as if the duo was also informed they won’t be in the game right away and that they “weren’t too happy about it” due to them missing out on the bonus money that comes with appearing in a video game.

On top of that, it’s simply a surprising omission since FTR has been on fire since arriving in AEW in the spring of 2020. They’ve cemented their status as one of the very best tag teams ever with a series of highly regarded matches, including two against the Briscoe Brothers, and currently hold three sets of championships: AAA, IWGP (from NJPW) and ROH.

Harwood has also gained a lot of buzz as a potential wrestler of the year nominee for his work in tag team and singles matches, so leaving him and Wheeler out is a legitimately puzzling move. One thought, though: Like most wrestling/sports games, AEW Fight Forever is expected to have post-launch downloadable content (DLC), and Tony Khan has spoken about the likelihood that more wrestlers will be added after launch.

With that being the case, it’s not hard to imagine FTR will be a priority for getting into the game down the road, and potentially even the centerpiece of one batch of DLC. Heck, you could do a whole set of different skins for Harwood and Wheeler just based on the various sweet t-shirts they’ve worn to the ring in AEW.

So in the end, yes, it’s a little strange that we’ll be firing up AEW Fight Forever sometime over the next six months or so (a release date hasn’t been announced yet) and FTR won’t be in the game, but smart money says they’ll make it in eventually.

