ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Addison Rae’s dad thanks Yung Gravy for ‘taking the leftovers’ to VMAs 2022

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvNZB_0hZeOxxS00

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, claims to be “unbothered” after his estranged wife, Sheri Nicole Easterling, kissed rapper Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards .

“Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” Lopez, 46, captioned a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story Sunday.

“I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued.

It is unclear to whom Lopez was referring. He and Easterling share TikTok superstar daughter Addison, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

“Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!” he concluded his shady post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ret7E_0hZeOxxS00
Monty Lopez is “unbothered” by Sheri Nicole Easterling packing on the PDA with rapper Yung Gravy.
montylopez/Instagram

Easterling, 42, and Gravy, 26, made their surprising debut as a couple at Sunday’s awards show.

“I hit on her first. I knew of her, and I thought she was fine,” the “Betty” rapper told Page Six exclusively, noting that they met on “the internet” and “FaceTimed” a couple of times before meeting in person.

“She’s like a Southern belle, and I’m a Northern boy, so it felt really cute and wholesome. … [I’m] into MILFs, and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WurN5_0hZeOxxS00
The pair walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.
Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

The pair even walked the red carpet in matching ensembles, with Easterling stunning in a laced-up lavender mini dress with matching metallic purple heels while Gravy — whose real name is Matthew Hauri — wore a black suit with an unbuttoned lilac shirt.

Gravy first revealed he wanted to take the mother of three on a date following her messy split from Lopez.

Page Six exclusively reported in July that Lopez allegedly had a five-month affair with a 25-year-old influencer named Renée Ash, and the fallout was swift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KK0U0_0hZeOxxS00
Lopez shares Addison and her two little brothers with Easterling.

After Easterling and Gravy flirted on social media for several weeks, Lopez caught wind of their seemingly budding romance and challenged the rising rapper to a fight.

“Run, white boy, run,” he said in the now-viral shirtless video, which showed him flexing his muscles.

When asked about the “fight,” Gravy told us “nothing” was going to happen and he wants to continue “enjoying” life.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Alicia Keys reacts to fan grabbing her face and kissing her: ‘What the f–k?’

Alicia Keys didn’t consent to this kiss. The singer, 41, was belting out “Empire State of Mind” at a concert in Canada’s Rogers Arena last month when a female fan grabbed Keys’ face and planted a kiss on her cheek. The Grammy winner, who had been reaching for audience members’ hands prior to the incident, widened her eyes and pulled away — but continued to sing. When Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of the awkward moment via Instagram on Tuesday, Keys reacted. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!!” she commented on the video. “Don’t she know what time it is???” Social media users backed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna shares cryptic messages with tattoo she got to honor her mother

Madonna’s got some fresh ink to honor her late mother. The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker showed off her new wrist tattoo on Instagram Thursday, revealing the ink job she got to remember their special bond. The three snaps shared on the 64-year-old singer’s Instagram Story show an “X” above the word “Maman,” which is French for mother. The tattoo also includes a broken heart. The first image shows a glowing Madonna holding up her wrist over her head with the caption, “Broken hearts club.” In the second snap, the seven-time Grammy winner’s wrist tattoo was seemingly smeared in blood as she wrote, “We...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

‘Proud’ dad John Travolta shows son’s ‘level 3 ninja’ parkour skills

John Travolta’s 11-year-old son, Benjamin, has reached a new milestone in his ninja training. “Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja,” the “proud” dad, 68, gushed via Instagram Tuesday. The “Grease” star posted footage of the preteen swinging from bars, running up ramps and climbing to the tune of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Fantasy.” Benjamin’s 22-year-old sister, Ella, commented on the upload with celebratory emojis, while “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis called his “amazing” parkour skills “unreal.” As for Sharon Stone, the actress gushed, “GREAT GOING BEN.” Travolta first gave his social media followers a glimpse of his youngest child’s training in April. “My...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Addison Rae
Page Six

Avril Lavigne channels her teenage self for Walk of Fame star ceremony

Avril Lavigne isn’t saying “see you later boy” to her teenage style. The “Complicated” songstress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday, and couldn’t resist paying homage to her roots with her outfit. Lavigne, 39, topped her plaid pantsuit with a blue hoodie that read, “Skateboarding is not a crime” — the very same sweatshirt she wore while visiting the Walk of Fame as a tourist when she was 16 years old. “My first time coming to LA, that’s what I did. I walked down the strip and checked out stars,” she said during her ceremony, per Variety, proudly...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
Page Six

Miami socialite J.R. Ridinger dies suddenly at 63

Beloved Miami businessman and socialite J.R. Ridinger has died at 63 after suffering a pulmonary embolism on a yacht in Croatia. The Market America founder and his wife, Loren, were fixtures on the city’s social scene and the pair were close with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Scotty Pippin and the Beckhams, among others. “While I am unable to speak and I am in shock,” Loren wrote on Facebook, “you should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out.” “To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in 3 years with [family, J.R.] had a sudden...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details, pics from Ben Affleck wedding weekend

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans an intimate look inside her lavish second wedding to husband Ben Affleck on her “On The JLo” newsletter on Thursday. The pop star, 53, shared she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck, 50, thought made the “perfect wedding love song” when they were first engaged more than 20 years ago. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” Lopez shared. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer also shared that their respective kids from their previous marriages...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Mtv Video Music Awards#Tiktok#Facetimed#Southern#Mtv Paramount G
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley says she feels ‘judged’ for son Benjamin’s death

Lisa Marie Presley opened up about losing her beloved son Benjamin Keough in an emotional essay this week. The 54-year-old daughter of legendary crooner Elvis Presley said her son’s death “destroyed” her after Benjamin took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27. Marking “National Grief Awareness Day” on Tuesday, the singer wrote an essay for People magazine about the overwhelming grief she continues to feel over her son’s sudden death. “Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family

Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reveals gold rehearsal dinner gown from Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is golden. The newly married “Hustlers” actress surprised fans with a new edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter Thursday, sharing never-before-seen photos from her lavish Georgia nuptials with the “Argo” director in August. And Lopez, 53, included a photo of her outfit for the couple’s rehearsal dinner: a plunging, glamorous gold halter gown paired with a matching clutch and platform sandals. She wore her hair in long, loose waves for the occasion, and added a few pieces of gold jewelry for good measure. While the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress didn’t divulge the designer behind the dress, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brittany Aldean claims she got ‘so much support’ after transphobic post

Jason Aldean’s wife claimed she has received “so much support” from the country music community after facing backlash for a transphobic Instagram post. “So much support, so much support,” Brittany Aldean said Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday when asked about the reaction in Nashville. “Especially people that have children.” Brittany did, however, admit that she has also gotten some not-so-positive comments from “the other side.” “People are entitled to their opinions, but that’s just it — we as conservatives have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today,” she continued. “It’s very, very sad, but [I’ve had] a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Bravo fans believe Lisa Rinna is hinting at ‘RHOBH’ exit

Bravo fans are convinced Lisa Rinna has been dropping major hints about a potential “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” departure. A big fan of the post-and-delete, Rinna’s latest clue came Monday via her Instagram Story when she posted lyrics from the hit song, “Roxie,” next to a photo of Renée Zellweger in the 2002 screenplay of “Chicago.” (Rinna also starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of the musical in 2007.) “I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Naomie Olindo accuses Paige DeSorbo of ‘coming at’ her in heated argument

Not so charming. Naomie Olindo and Paige DeSorbo get in a heated argument over Craig Conover in Thursday’s episode of “Southern Charm.” “There is no relationship like I feel like you’re sort of coming at me,” Olindo, 30, tells DeSorbo, 29, in an exclusive sneak peek. Earlier in the episode, Olindo had been talking to Austen Kroll and his sister, Katie, about DeSorbo’s animosity towards her. “Paige like, she hates me or something or is mad at me, and I was like why?” Olindo said. “It’s terrible, but whatever I should’ve known I guess but, I gotta just nip it in the bud...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of grooming, child molestation

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, coercing them to film explicit skits, according to a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six. The comedians are being sued by the siblings, identified as Jane Doe, now 22, and John Doe, now 14, in the legal docs. Jane, who is also John’s legal guardian, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit both individually and on her minor brother’s behalf. Their mother alleges that she and Haddish, 42, met through comedy and developed a close relationship while over their respective divorces. “We were both going through...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Kylie Jenner claps back at TikToker who accused her of trying to seem relatable

Kylie Jenner clapped back at a TikTok user who accused the reality star of faking her relatability to boost her public profile. Jenner commented on @plasticchandler’s video in which he suggested her most recent Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit review was “very curated to the style of an influencer.” The makeup mogul responded, “it’s really not that deep or calculated. this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things 🤣.” In the TikTok user’s clip, he said, “This is something Emma Chamberlain would post. And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Rachel Bilson confirms she has a new boyfriend 2 years after Bill Hader breakup

Rachel Bilson has found love again. The “O.C.” alum confirmed she has a new boyfriend two years after her breakup from Bill Hader. “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bilson in Wednesday’s episode, “Are you currently single” to which the actress, 41, replied, “I am not.” Cooper then jokingly inquired, “Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary [sex]?” Bilson responded enthusiastically, “F–k yeah.” The “Hart of Dixie” alum did not identify her new beau, but she and artist Zac LaRoc sparked dating rumors when they were spotted showing PDA on a beach in May. Bilson admitted on the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold not returning to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 as pros

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will not be competing as pros in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Burgess, who gave birth to son Zane on June 28, was the first one to open up about her decision via Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

John Stamos tries ’not to cry’ as son Billy, 4, starts school

John Stamos got a little emotional while sending his 4-year-old son, Billy, off to school. The “Fuller House” alum, 59, posted a smiling snap of himself and the new student matching in white shirts via Instagram Tuesday. “One of us is starting his first day at school,” the actor captioned the social media upload. ”And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry.” Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh, shared a similar shot with Billy, wearing a white shirt of her own. “Today was Billy’s first day at a new school!” the model, 36, wrote. “Nervousness and excitement all around.” The couple welcomed their baby...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy