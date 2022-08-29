Addison Rae’s dad thanks Yung Gravy for ‘taking the leftovers’ to VMAs 2022

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, claims to be “unbothered” after his estranged wife, Sheri Nicole Easterling, kissed rapper Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards .

“Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” Lopez, 46, captioned a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story Sunday.

“I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued.

It is unclear to whom Lopez was referring. He and Easterling share TikTok superstar daughter Addison, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

“Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!” he concluded his shady post.

Easterling, 42, and Gravy, 26, made their surprising debut as a couple at Sunday’s awards show.

“I hit on her first. I knew of her, and I thought she was fine,” the “Betty” rapper told Page Six exclusively, noting that they met on “the internet” and “FaceTimed” a couple of times before meeting in person.

“She’s like a Southern belle, and I’m a Northern boy, so it felt really cute and wholesome. … [I’m] into MILFs, and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The pair even walked the red carpet in matching ensembles, with Easterling stunning in a laced-up lavender mini dress with matching metallic purple heels while Gravy — whose real name is Matthew Hauri — wore a black suit with an unbuttoned lilac shirt.

Gravy first revealed he wanted to take the mother of three on a date following her messy split from Lopez.

Page Six exclusively reported in July that Lopez allegedly had a five-month affair with a 25-year-old influencer named Renée Ash, and the fallout was swift.

After Easterling and Gravy flirted on social media for several weeks, Lopez caught wind of their seemingly budding romance and challenged the rising rapper to a fight.

“Run, white boy, run,” he said in the now-viral shirtless video, which showed him flexing his muscles.

When asked about the “fight,” Gravy told us “nothing” was going to happen and he wants to continue “enjoying” life.