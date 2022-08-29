OKC Schedule Breakdown: Key Dates For Rookie Class Clashes

The lights will be bright for the Thunder's home clashes against top draft talent.

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder , I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down when this year’s top draftees will make the trip to the Paycom Center:

Paolo Banchero (No. 1 Pick) - Orlando Magic

Meeting Dates:

November 1, 2022, 6:30 pm CST (TNT)

Leading into the draft, Paolo Banchero was widely considered to go third to the Houston Rockets, however, a sneaky play from John Hammond and company led the Duke forward to be suiting up in Orlando stars and stripes.

Banchero previously played alongside Chet Holmgren, competing in the CrawsOver Pro-Am circuit with the Thunder big the past two summers.

While Holmgren (foot) has been ruled out for the season, the game still should give a great look at both teams' young cores.

Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 3 Pick) - Houston Rockets

Meeting Dates:

February 4, 2023, 7 pm CST

February 15, 2023, 7 pm CST

As draft-day shenanigans occurred atop the draft class, the idea of the Thunder selecting Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 2 was most definitely in the air. With a prestigious jumper and great defensive tools, the idea of him becoming a perimeter threat with OKC’s backcourt was valid.

Smith Jr. clashed with Holmgren and the Thunder in the Las Vegas Summer League, netting a 90-88 victory over Oklahoma City. However, with Holmgren now out, the tides may shift to No. 12 selection Jalen Williams.

Keegan Murray (No. 4 Pick) - Sacramento Kings

Meeting Dates:

February 26, 2023, 6 pm CST

February 28, 2023, 7 pm CST

As what was deemed a controversial pick by many, Keegan Murray shot down naysayers in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League for the Kings.

In the Kings’ meeting with the Thunder, Murray led the contest in points, tallying a 29-point effort.

Jaden Ivey (No. 5 Pick) - Detroit Pistons

Meeting Dates:

March 29, 2023, 7 pm CST

As an uber-athletic guard, the rumor mill churned with the idea of Jaden Ivey going to the Thunder in some capacity. Instead, a former Thunder front office member, Troy Weaver, snagged the Purdue star fifth in the draft.

Paired alongside Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, the buzz will be in the air for the Pistons' play at the Paycom.

Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7 Pick) - Portland Trail Blazers

Meeting Dates:

December 19, 2022, 7 pm CST

December 21, 2022, 7 pm CST

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly had big-time interest in Kentucky product Shaedon Sharpe. Despite missing college play this season, the Thunder were rumored to be the team most enticed by the guard, leading to some speculating a trade-up package.

While Sharpe suffered a Summer League-closing injury early into play, he should be set to return to the hardwood to play the Thunder.

Dyson Daniels (No. 8 Pick) - New Orleans Pelicans

December 23, 2022, 7 pm CST

As a 6-foot-8 jumbo guard, Dyson Daniels carries some parallels to Oklahoma City’s current core in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Daniels joins the Pelicans with some linking to Giddey as both were alums of the NBA Global Academy and most recently were seen together over the summer.

