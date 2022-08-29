ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Data Shows That Florida Is Not The “Gunshine State” It Was Once Dubbed

By Liam Edgar
 4 days ago
Some on the left often refer to Florida as the “Gunshine State,” to play off its actual nickname. But Florida is actually lagging most of the country, at least so far during 2022, in the rate of new gun sales.

Last week, the website The Center Square mined data from a few sources – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI background-check system, the Small Arms Survey, and the Firearm Industry Trade Association – to determine how each state stacks up in gun sales.

In Florida, 748,659 guns were sold in the first six months of 2022.

That ranked fourth in the nation in total sales – behind Kentucky and Illinois, each of which has sold more than 2 million guns in 2022, as well as Texas, which reported about 856,000.

In the news: Flood Of Fentanyl In Florida Putting First Responders In Life-Threatening Situations

Yet in Florida, that came to 3,529 guns sold for every 100,000 people. That was the 16th lowest rate among the states.

Of interest is where people can obtain those guns. The gun-selling capital of Florida is Orlando, which had 92 gun stores.

But that was a small fraction compared to other metrics.

For one thing, Houston had the most gun sellers among each state’s city with the most gun stores. Houston has 308, nearly doubling the runner-up, Phoenix, at 164.

But when it comes to the highest ratio of gun stores relative to the total in each state, Honolulu, Anchorage, and Las Vegas led the pack, as each had 20 percent or more of the total gun sellers in the entire state.

Orlando, in contrast, has just 3 percent of the total in Florida.

justthefactsguys
4d ago

there are guns every where, it's the rules and laws that count, but some guns are not needed in our civilian society, and who and when a person can get a gun , is important, how they are trained to use them is very important when more death by guns come from accidents than criminal, common sense, control, training , eliminating guns that can kill hundreds with in minutes. by doing this only a small percentage of guns would be gone , but a lot of people would be alive. if you can't be responsible you shouldn't be allowed to have gun, it's like if you don't have a driver's licences you can't drive, duhhh

LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
