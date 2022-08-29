LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says a comfortable blood supply level is about three-days worth, something central Kentucky is desperately beneath. “We’re right in that between a half day and one day supply right now,” says Mandy Brajuha, KBC Vice President of external relations. “The blood that’s on the shelves when an accident or tragedy happens, it’s going to save people’s lives. Oftentimes, people want to wait to respond until after that tragedy’s happened so we just encourage people, don’t wait until there’s something big on the news to run in and donate blood. We want to make sure that blood is there when that patient needs it.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO