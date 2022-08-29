Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
EKU football is following Walt Wells’ blueprint past adversity
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Game week got off to a rocky start for Eastern Kentucky University football, losing head coach Walt Wells indefinitely after he suffered a cardiac episode. The Colonels, much like Wells would bark out on the sidelines, are now pushing through adversity ahead of their season opener Friday against Eastern Michigan.
wymt.com
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
foxlexington.com
Dunbar preps for battle against Woodford Co. in Game of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (1-1) have been battle tested since Week one, and now they host Woodford County (2-0) for another test in this week’s Home Team Friday Night Game of the Week. A one-point loss to Madison Central after leading through...
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Stormy at times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The dreaded humidity will increase through the day, so by the afternoon you’ll feel the difference. The increased moisture and daytime heating will lead to isolated showers and storms. Most of the area stays dry today with highs in the mid to upper...
foxlexington.com
Kavosiey Smoke embracing starting role with Rodriguez out for opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will not play in the team’s season opener on Saturday against Miami (Ohio), so the age-old mentality returns for the Wildcats: next man up!. Kavosiey Smoke is listed on Kentucky’s Week 1 depth chart as the...
WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center around only half-day blood supply
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says a comfortable blood supply level is about three-days worth, something central Kentucky is desperately beneath. “We’re right in that between a half day and one day supply right now,” says Mandy Brajuha, KBC Vice President of external relations. “The blood that’s on the shelves when an accident or tragedy happens, it’s going to save people’s lives. Oftentimes, people want to wait to respond until after that tragedy’s happened so we just encourage people, don’t wait until there’s something big on the news to run in and donate blood. We want to make sure that blood is there when that patient needs it.”
WKYT 27
Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”. Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show. “There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said. Stoops and Calipari made headlines...
Berea woman supporting EKY through power of music
The power of music lies in how it makes people feel and that's the philosophy of one Berea woman who is trying to support eastern Kentucky with the power of song.
foxlexington.com
Golden Alert canceled for 51-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Smith. He has been located and is safe. The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing man. The police department announced a golden alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. Smith was last seen...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky recovery center shares stories of those lost to overdose
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Above an empty chair inside Voices of Hope’s recovery community center in Lexington are the faces of people lost to overdose. The chalkboard reads, “This chair symbolizes the emptiness felt when we lose a loved one from an overdose.”. It’s an emptiness Ashley Berkshire...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
WATCH | EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event. Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 13 hours ago. WATCH | Ky. teacher says it’s nearly...
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
foxlexington.com
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
foxlexington.com
Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
foxlexington.com
Texting a picture sign can help those facing evictions in Lexington
Lexington's Catholic Action Center is trying to help people facing evictions. Through their program, "Save Their Homes", the center is compiling an inventory of available rentals, amid a shortage in the rental market.
foxlexington.com
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
