Vote now: What was the football play of the week in Ohio for week two?

From Cameron Calhoun of Winton Woods to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, there were plenty of great plays around Ohio

There were plenty of great plays in the second week of high school football in Ohio. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

(The plays are listed in alphabetical order by player)

Cameron Calhoun, Winton Woods

In a 52-0 win over Walnut Hills, Calhoun intercepted a pass in the endzone and returned it 105 yards for a touchdown.

Heath Fetchik, Chardon

In the second half of a 36-6 win over Camden (New Jersey), the senior linebacker sniffed out a screen and separated the ball from the receiver for an incomplete pass.

Jacob Harris, Westerville Central

Harris accounted for the only Warhawks touchdown in a 30-7 loss to Westerville South and did so in exciting fashion. He tracked a pass from quarterback Jaystin Gwinn and made the adjustment for a sliding one-handed grab.

Shane Lindstrom, South Range

In a 42-14 win over University School, the senior wide receiver decided that instead of going through or around a defender, he would just flip over them.

Xzavier Macon, Barberton

In a 20-0 win over Stow-Munroe Falls, the junior linebacker pointed out the intended receiver right off the start and then jumped in front for an interception that he returned for a score.

Sean Martin, St. Ignatius

This touchdown run in the third overtime gave St. Ignatius a 26-20 win over Avon.

Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, Archbishop Hoban

With the Knights leading 21-7 in the second quarter of a 47-14 win over Erie Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania), the 6-foot-2 junior skied over the blockers and knocked down a punt attempt. The play led to a Lamar Sperling touchdown one play later.

KC Spears, Winton Woods

In the second quarter of the 52-0 win over Walnut Hills, the 5-foot-10 running back finished off a run by meeting the safety at the goal line and barreling him over for a touchdown.