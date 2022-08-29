Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville, was welcomed into heaven on August 28,2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Andersonville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Norris High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked for over 20 years at Kentucky Central Insurance. Norma will be remembered for her caring personality and her servant’s heart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she spent years sewing costumes, assisting with 4-H projects, attending band competitions, cheerleading competitions, ballgames and sacrificing to put her family first.

