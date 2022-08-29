Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Veterans Breakfast September 10th
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, at the Clinton Community Center,...
McNabb Center appoints new CEO after retirement of longtime leader
The McNabb Center, a leading mental health and social service nonprofit based in Knoxville, announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.
Knoxville Mayor Kincannon says farewell to Stephanie Welch, Deputy to the Mayor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stephanie Welch has played several roles during her time in Knoxville's local government. She served on the city council and worked as the Chief Economic and Community Development Officer while also serving as Deputy to the Mayor. But on Wednesday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon wished her...
WYSH AM 1380
Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville
Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville, was welcomed into heaven on August 28,2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Andersonville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Norris High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked for over 20 years at Kentucky Central Insurance. Norma will be remembered for her caring personality and her servant’s heart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she spent years sewing costumes, assisting with 4-H projects, attending band competitions, cheerleading competitions, ballgames and sacrificing to put her family first.
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office donates security measure to private school
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine has a new set of wheels: a retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. The school asked the sheriff’s office for another means to patrol campus in the spring, so the request went to the county commission before getting approved for the new school year.
WYSH AM 1380
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Y-12 as a chemical operator. He is survived by his son, James David Stanifer and special friends, Tony Glandon and...
WYSH AM 1380
The city of Clinton is hiring!
The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions. The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.
WYSH AM 1380
Elected officials sworn in, Commission leadership unchanged
This morning during a ceremony in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Anderson County Courthouse, new and returning elected county officials, and in the cases of some, members of their staffs, were sworn into their respective offices. The ceremony was streamed live on ACTV and will be...
Farragut nursing home lost certification, residents to be removed
A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.
townoffarragut.org
Farragut is best place to buy a house and retire in TN, according to Niche
Niche has ranked Farragut the best place to buy a house and the best place to retire in Tennessee. In the category of Best Suburbs to live in Tennessee, Farragut is ranked second to Brentwood. The goal of Niche’s Best Places to Live rankings is to provide accurate, comparable and...
WYSH AM 1380
Island Home holding Homecoming, 125-year celebration
Island Home Baptist Church in Norris will be having a Homecoming September on 11th and will also be celebrating the 125th year of Island Home Baptist Church. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
WYSH AM 1380
MEDIC preparing for busy fall months
(MEDIC press release) It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on September 15th and 16th and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center from the 19th – 23rd. On the 15th and 16th, male donors will receive...
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
WTVCFOX
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
More officers expected at after-school events in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said that on Friday night, an 18-year-old brought a rifle to a football game at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Information released by Knox County deputies said a tip led them to believe Aidan Eldridge was going to the school to confront a former teacher.
ucbjournal.com
Chick-fil-A Crossville restaurant to open Sept. 1 ￼
CROSSVILLE – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Crossville community on Thursday, Sept. 1. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Derek Allen as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Crossville. Located at 3381 N. Main St., Chick-fil-A Crossville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30...
WYSH AM 1380
Linda Lou Paxton, age 75, of Clinton
Linda Lou Paxton, age 75, of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in Clinton, TN at her daughter’s home. She loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with them. In her younger days, she loved gardening. She was very giving, had a big heart, especially for the less fortunate ones. Anyone who came to her house she felt the need to feed them before they left. Linda enjoyed reading and also eating at Hoskins Drug Store Restaurant.
WYSH AM 1380
Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton
Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at the Waters in Clinton. Car was a hardworking man who did paint and body work on vehicles for most of his life. At one point, he owned his own business. In his free time, he liked to go out to eat, go to flea markets, and he enjoyed going out on Sundays.
