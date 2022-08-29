Read full article on original website
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s...
Tyler Crumbl Cookies to host fundraiser for employee killed in car crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17. All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser. “Crumbl’s […]
One-car crash closes northbound lanes on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are reporting a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Troup Highway causing lane closures. At this time all northbound lanes are closed at this time according to officials. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching this area and avoid it if possible. Police and emergency personnel […]
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Harrison County Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Harrison County on Monday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on I-20 in the westbound lane.
At least two injured in Henderson crash involving a motorcycle
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police have confirmed a major crash in the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson left at least two people injured. Officials stated it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident affecting the southbound lanes of US 79. Drivers should expect delays and lookout for emergency vehicles. According to […]
Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex. According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Man arrested in Gladewater after being accused of breaking into business
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing the Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater on Aug. 24. On Tuesday, the Gladewater Police Department said Tommy Keith Rushing Jr. was detained. Earlier this month, a man broke through the business’ glass door and took money from the register and a donation […]
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
One Killed In Ambulance Crash
An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler ISD Police Department
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler ISD Police Department on Thursday for their service to the school district. Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown said the school year is off to a great start. “I think our attendance is up, we’re doing good,” Brown said. “Just...
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt Regional Hospital opens its doors for the first time since 2019 on the 19th of this month. Richard Mathis, CEO of Van Zandt Regional Hospital and owner of Hospital Rescue Management and Consulting, gives KLTV a behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come.
I-20 eastbound access road in Smith County closed due to truck fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of the I-20 eastbound access road is closed, TxDOT announced. There is a truck fire at mile marker 556 (US 69/Lindale). They advised drivers to use caution when in the area.
