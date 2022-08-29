ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

One-car crash closes northbound lanes on Troup Highway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are reporting a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Troup Highway causing lane closures. At this time all northbound lanes are closed at this time according to officials. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching this area and avoid it if possible. Police and emergency personnel […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man allegedly sets fire, threatens Longview fire official

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken into custody after officials say he set a fire at a Longview apartment complex. According to the Longview Fire Department, they got a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a fire that had been started at Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. The fire burned part of a fence and some brush near the apartments.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Killed In Ambulance Crash

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler ISD Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler ISD Police Department on Thursday for their service to the school district. Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown said the school year is off to a great start. “I think our attendance is up, we’re doing good,” Brown said. “Just...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
RUSK, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KLTV

Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt Regional Hospital opens its doors for the first time since 2019 on the 19th of this month. Richard Mathis, CEO of Van Zandt Regional Hospital and owner of Hospital Rescue Management and Consulting, gives KLTV a behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

