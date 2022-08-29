ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3:20 p.m. on Highway 22E near milepost 42, according to Oregon State Police.

An initial investigation showed 63-year-old Maureen Connealy of Salem was heading west in a Chevrolet Equinox when OSP says she crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming freightliner truck driven by 43-year-old Jason Gress of Vancouver. Police said the semi-truck, which was hauling double trailers, then jackknifed and collided with a Honda Odyssey driven by 79-year-old of Salem.

Conneally was airlifted with what officials describe as critical injuries, while Frankel was reportedly airlifted with serious injuries. Frankel’s passenger, 76-year-old Elizabeth Frankel of Salem was rushed to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Gress was not hurt in the crash, according to OSP.

The crash closed the highway for nearly 7 hours while authorities investigated.

