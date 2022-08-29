Read full article on original website
Snapshot: Crowds dance, dine at Greek Festival
The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival was held Aug. 26 and 27 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel. The event included Greek food, a bazaar, dancing, tours of the cathedral and more. (Photos by Elle Kreamer)
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre celebrates 50 years of entertainment excellence.
The year was 1973. Those three massive eye catching Pyramids had just been constructed on the then far northwest side of Indianapolis. A new music and theater venue named Beef & Boards had just opened. It offered a delicious meal prior to the entertainment show of the evening. Thus began a wildly successful run that continues today, 50 years later.
Savor Westfield supports Oak Trace
Savor Westfield committee members have one main mission this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our first goal was to get our restaurants back involved,” committee member Kelly Braun said. “They were hit really hard with COVID. Our goal is to get the community to rally around the restaurants. We want to remind them how many amazing restaurants, breweries and wineries and unique experiences right here in town. We want to re-light that fire.”
Actors Theatre of Indiana brings ‘Nunsense’ back to the state
“Nunsense” might begin with the untimely death of 52 nuns, but there is no doubt the musical is really just for laughs. “It’s very lighthearted and heartwarming,” Karen Sheridan said. “The premise is very fun. It harkens us back to a time when we were all little people sitting at little desks. The music is really clever as well as the lyrics.”
Noblesville Band Boosters recalls raffle tickets
The Noblesville High School Band Boosters is recalling its Pot of Gold raffle tickets because of a printing error and is now offering exchanges or refunds. The band boosters are a nonprofit group of Noblesville High School volunteer parents who raise funds in support of the high school’s band programs. The raffle is a major fundraiser organized each year.
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been steadily assembling one of the most interesting privately… The post The Jim Irsay Collection: $100 Million Traveling Museum Worth the (Free) Price of Admission appeared first on Outsider.
Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville receives $50K grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville has received a $50,000 grant that will be used to support arts programming and hire an individual who will serve as art club director for children. The funding was donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville by the Genesis Inspiration Foundation,...
Colts donated $25,000 to 2 local high schools to pay for athletic trainers
On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts awarded grants to two local high schools to provide nationally certified and state-licensed athletic training care to their student-athletes.
AfterSchool HQ receives honor
Darye Henry views AfterSchool HQ’s mission to help parents get their kids involved in after-school programs. “We do that with our software platform that allows parents to find, register and pay for these programs,” Henry said. “Because of that, it increases participation among students in these programs. Our goal is to get access to more educational opportunities and then enable them to explore different career options.”
Makers’ mark: Make48 competition coming to Fishers
An inventor competition, Make48, will be held at Fishers Maker Playground next month. Make48 is a competition where contestants have 48 hours to create a product that will help solve a problem for a business. The finals of the national competition will air on Public Broadcasting Service. Prior to the finals, Fishers Maker Playground will conduct a local competition with eight teams of two to four people. The winner of that competition will move onto next year’s national finals.
Diversity Coalition to host event
The Noblesville Diversity Coalition will host an upcoming community event designed to build relationships and allow individuals to listen and learn from one another. Community Conversations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Mustard Seed Gardens, 77 Metsker Lane, Noblesville, said Corinne Gunter, communication specialist and consultant with the coalition. The coalition is a nonprofit educational organization created in February 2018 by a group of Noblesville residents, leaders in the faith and business communities and organizations, according to its website.
