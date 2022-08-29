We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.

