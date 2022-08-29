Read full article on original website
Is the Knox Sheriff Now the Accident Report Writer?
Beginning today September 1, 2022 Knoxville Police will not respond to non injury wrecks by order of Chief Paul Noel. TN State Law states here any accident with more than $1,500 damage must be reported to the State. So, are the drivers suppose to decide if it $1,500 on the scene? Who writes the report and sends it to state Department of Safety?
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
TBI identifies body found in Campbell in 1985
(TBI press release) A child whose skeletal remains were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County has been identified, and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. On April 3, 1985, skeletal remains were found...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
THP: Three dead after crash in Tellico Plains Wednesday night
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said three people were dead and two people were injured after a crash on New Highway 68 Wednesday night, in Tellico Plains. One of the injured people was an infant girl, according to a THP report. According to a report from...
MEDIC preparing for busy fall months
(MEDIC press release) It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on September 15th and 16th and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center from the 19th – 23rd. On the 15th and 16th, male donors will receive...
Veterans Breakfast September 10th
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, at the Clinton Community Center,...
Rockwood man lost his life after motorcycle accident in Cumberland County
We were informed Wednesday night through an email that asked why we didn’t report a fatal accident involving a Rockwood man in Cumberland County. The email from Bren Farne stated — “There was a motorcycle chase in Cumberland County that ended in a fatality on Monday, August 29th. The...
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Juvenile arrested after reported threats to Sevier County High School
A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of threatening violence toward a Sevierville school Tuesday, according to Sevierville Police Department.
Knoxville Police No Longer Responding to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning today, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
TBI identifies girl found dead Tuesday
The TBI and Caryville Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a teenage girl was found at a home on Tennessee Street Tuesday morning. The body of 17-year-old Kimber Wilson was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday. The TBI identified the girl publicly on Wednesday and said that her body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was five months pregnant.
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Y-12 as a chemical operator. He is survived by his son, James David Stanifer and special friends, Tony Glandon and...
