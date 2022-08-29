ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Is the Knox Sheriff Now the Accident Report Writer?

Beginning today September 1, 2022 Knoxville Police will not respond to non injury wrecks by order of Chief Paul Noel. TN State Law states here any accident with more than $1,500 damage must be reported to the State. So, are the drivers suppose to decide if it $1,500 on the scene? Who writes the report and sends it to state Department of Safety?
KNOXVILLE, TN
TBI identifies body found in Campbell in 1985

(TBI press release) A child whose skeletal remains were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County has been identified, and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. On April 3, 1985, skeletal remains were found...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
MEDIC preparing for busy fall months

(MEDIC press release) It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on September 15th and 16th and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center from the 19th – 23rd. On the 15th and 16th, male donors will receive...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Veterans Breakfast September 10th

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, at the Clinton Community Center,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Public Safety
Knoxville Police No Longer Responding to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

Beginning today, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CARYVILLE, TN
CARYVILLE, TN
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton

David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Y-12 as a chemical operator. He is survived by his son, James David Stanifer and special friends, Tony Glandon and...
CLINTON, TN

