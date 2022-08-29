Read full article on original website
CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School
On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
yankeeinstitute.org
Ansonia Prevails at State Labor Board Upholding Discipline for Police Sergeant
The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration upheld disciplinary action toward an Ansonia police sergeant, who received a written warning following “behavior [that] was unacceptable for a supervisor,” Aug. 8. However, the ruling — correctly issued — raises more questions than it answers. According to...
$40M In Broadband Bucks Headed Our Way
Ten thousand Connecticut families and businesses currently unable to connect to the internet should be browsing at high speeds by 2023 — if a $40 million investment in expanding broadband across the state pans out as politicians are promising. A slate of state and federal officials — such as Gov. Ned...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
East Windsor voters approve project funding
EAST WINDSOR — Voters in a special town meeting Thursday voted to spend just under $1 million of the town’s general fund balance across four separate projects. The funds appropriated include $200,000 towards engineering studies for a new roof for the high school, $300,000 towards a new loader for the Public Works Department, $260,000 towards a new Public Works gas pump, and $150,000 towards the town’s open space fund.
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
‘Welcome to CT’ sign stolen in Voluntown
Someone stole one of the 'Welcome to Connecticut' signs you see driving into the state from Rhode Island.
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
Town of Derby secures $5M to improve roadway conditions on Route 34
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A project to widen Route 34 in Derby just got a big boost. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced a $5 million in additional federal funding Thursday morning. The widening is part of a larger revitalization project of Connecticut’s smallest city. Around 20,000 cars and trucks squeeze through Derby on two […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video
On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
southernct.edu
Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role
Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Keep warehouse away from Willington, please
Let’s put the warehouse proposed for Willington into perspective. The warehouse itself, not including the areas for trailer stalls, employee parking, walkways, access roads, etc., would be 1,501,500 square feet. Developers love to use square feet instead of acreage, as most people can’t comprehend values of a million or more. The warehouse building — just the building — would occupy 34.47 acres. If that number is still incomprehensible, let’s try another unit familiar to New Englanders as fall approaches: The building alone would occupy an area equal to 26.1 NFL football fields, including the end zones. The long dimension of the building is proposed at 2,310 feet, which is greater than 0.4 mile.
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million
A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Register Citizen
West Haven mayor defends partial attendance at council meetings
WEST HAVEN — Some members of the public, who waited roughly 31/2 hours to address the City Council with their concerns last Monday, said they were disappointed to see Mayor Nancy Rossi leave at the moment they were invited to speak. Rossi gathered her papers and left the room...
Register Citizen
East Haven’s first female firefighter accuses department of discrimination
East Haven’s first-ever paid female firefighter, who went on to be longtime battalion chief, has filed a lawsuit accusing the town of sex discrimination after it allegedly passed her over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified male colleague. The moment Eileen Parlato became a battalion chief in...
