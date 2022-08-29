Let’s put the warehouse proposed for Willington into perspective. The warehouse itself, not including the areas for trailer stalls, employee parking, walkways, access roads, etc., would be 1,501,500 square feet. Developers love to use square feet instead of acreage, as most people can’t comprehend values of a million or more. The warehouse building — just the building — would occupy 34.47 acres. If that number is still incomprehensible, let’s try another unit familiar to New Englanders as fall approaches: The building alone would occupy an area equal to 26.1 NFL football fields, including the end zones. The long dimension of the building is proposed at 2,310 feet, which is greater than 0.4 mile.

WILLINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO