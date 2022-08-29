ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Veteran-owned business in Doylestown eases moving burden

Those who are moving, downsizing, going through a divorce, helping care for an elderly loved one, or settling the estate of a loved one, or who need to relocate or transition from one property to another, know how daunting and overwhelming the process can be. Personal Property Managers of Doylestown,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

City funeral director honored for service

Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

$8 million donation to allow for expansion of multiple athletic facilities

The Lehigh Athletics Department announced plans for the renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletic Complex, as a result of an $8 million donation from the parents of a current Lehigh student athlete. The gift, which Lehigh announced in a memo on Aug. 16, will provide for the renovation...
BETHLEHEM, PA
homenewspa.com

Obituaries | Week of Sept. 1

Miriam M. Burbes, 91, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and family on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Burbes, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2007. Born in East Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Helen L. (Keller) Miltenberger. Miriam was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and worked as a presser at various blouse mills in the region for more than 30 years, until retiring in 1993 from the former Sportet Fashions in Moore Township. She loved the outdoors and simply enjoyed working outside. In earlier years, Miriam enjoyed bowling. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.
CHERRYVILLE, PA
rew-online.com

CBRE Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent at The Commodore in Easton, PA

CBRE announced today it has been appointed the exclusive leasing agent at The Commodore, a 74,000 sq. ft. mixed-use facility consisting of 32-luxury apartments and. prime office and retail space. The building, being developed by Optima Durant Group, is located at 100 Northampton Street in Easton PA. CBRE’s Jody King...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Resident out $11K in phone scheme impersonating Bethlehem police

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Caller ID may not be what it says it is. Bethlehem police say a resident lost $11,000 in a phone scheme coming from the department's number. But, it wasn't actually police calling. The call came from the police department's non-emergency phone number, 610-865-7187, and the caller said...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Farmers feel sting of rain shortage

As any farmer would attest, there’s no substitute for rain. This summer, there hasn’t been nearly a fraction of enough precipitation to wet the crops in their fields. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.
LEHIGHTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
BOYERTOWN, PA

