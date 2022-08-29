Miriam M. Burbes, 91, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and family on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Burbes, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2007. Born in East Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Helen L. (Keller) Miltenberger. Miriam was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and worked as a presser at various blouse mills in the region for more than 30 years, until retiring in 1993 from the former Sportet Fashions in Moore Township. She loved the outdoors and simply enjoyed working outside. In earlier years, Miriam enjoyed bowling. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.

CHERRYVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO