Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel Maven
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Related
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
buckscountyherald.com
Veteran-owned business in Doylestown eases moving burden
Those who are moving, downsizing, going through a divorce, helping care for an elderly loved one, or settling the estate of a loved one, or who need to relocate or transition from one property to another, know how daunting and overwhelming the process can be. Personal Property Managers of Doylestown,...
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
WFMZ-TV Online
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrownandwhite.com
$8 million donation to allow for expansion of multiple athletic facilities
The Lehigh Athletics Department announced plans for the renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletic Complex, as a result of an $8 million donation from the parents of a current Lehigh student athlete. The gift, which Lehigh announced in a memo on Aug. 16, will provide for the renovation...
homenewspa.com
Obituaries | Week of Sept. 1
Miriam M. Burbes, 91, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and family on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Burbes, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2007. Born in East Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Helen L. (Keller) Miltenberger. Miriam was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and worked as a presser at various blouse mills in the region for more than 30 years, until retiring in 1993 from the former Sportet Fashions in Moore Township. She loved the outdoors and simply enjoyed working outside. In earlier years, Miriam enjoyed bowling. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.
House Built By Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Students Finds Home in Jamison
Students from the tech school created an easy-to-move home for local homeowners. Students at the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology recently built a moveable house, and it has found a new spot in the Jamison area. Jeff Werner wrote about the new home for the Doylestown Patch. Students in the...
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rew-online.com
CBRE Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent at The Commodore in Easton, PA
CBRE announced today it has been appointed the exclusive leasing agent at The Commodore, a 74,000 sq. ft. mixed-use facility consisting of 32-luxury apartments and. prime office and retail space. The building, being developed by Optima Durant Group, is located at 100 Northampton Street in Easton PA. CBRE’s Jody King...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
WFMZ-TV Online
Resident out $11K in phone scheme impersonating Bethlehem police
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Caller ID may not be what it says it is. Bethlehem police say a resident lost $11,000 in a phone scheme coming from the department's number. But, it wasn't actually police calling. The call came from the police department's non-emergency phone number, 610-865-7187, and the caller said...
Pennsylvania drought watch: 36 counties including Lehigh Valley asked to conserve water
Pennsylvania has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as an unusually dry summer draws to a close. The drought watch includes the Lehigh Valley for the first time in five years. The Pennsylvania drought watch covers every county along the Delaware River and...
Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police
A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said. Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
Times News
Farmers feel sting of rain shortage
As any farmer would attest, there’s no substitute for rain. This summer, there hasn’t been nearly a fraction of enough precipitation to wet the crops in their fields. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
Comments / 0