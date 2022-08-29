Read full article on original website
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Traffic shifts planned on Ind. 32 starting Tuesday
The Indiana Department of Transportation says traffic shifts are planned on Ind. 32 in Noblesville starting on Tuesday that will continue through the end of October. An INDOT contractor, Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc., will begin the second phase of roundabout construction on the north side of Ind. 32 and Ind. 38. The south side will be open in a right in, right out configuration only, according to INDOT.
Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
wbiw.com
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION – Monday at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Street, in which a Marion woman, died. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Dustin Rutledge...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Damage to Raymond Street bridge over Madison Avenue leads to morning closures
INDIANAPOLIS — Damage to the Raymond Street bridge over Madison Avenue on Indianapolis' south side led to road closures in the area Friday morning. Police told 13News that both east and westbound lanes of East Raymond Street and northbound Madison Avenue had to be closed after chunks of concrete fell from the overpass onto Madison.
Martinsville looking to the future in new citywide comprehensive plan
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Over the last few years, downtown Martinsville has welcomed quite a bit of improvements. The city has seen new restaurants, businesses and construction. The largest project, recently, has been the construction of Interstate 69 through town. Mayor Kenny Costin said now that interstate construction is nearly...
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
fishers.in.us
Fishers launches fall event lineup
With Labor Day weekend unofficially marking the end of the summer season, the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks debut a fall lineup full of community favorites, such as the family-friendly Blues Fest and Boo Bash events, alongside new offerings like the Glow in the Park: 21+ Night, Parents Night Out, and Sesquicentennial festivities in honor of Fishers’ 150th birthday.
Officials caution safety in I-70 construction zone after deadly crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — State Police said a deadly crash on I-70 in Hancock County Saturday night happened quickly in a dangerous stretch of the highway. ”In the area that they were there were no shoulders to pull off onto, there are only two lanes there and it’s dark so that is a very very […]
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
Jiffy Lube, police offering free catalytic converter theft protection
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police and Jiffy Lube have once again teamed up to help Hoosiers from becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft. In the last two years, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says catalytic converter theft has increased more than 1,000%. Now, Indiana is working to crack down on the crime with tougher […]
Marion woman on moped killed in crash with semi-truck
MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman riding a moped was hit by a semi-truck that, investigators say, disregarded a red light to cause the crash. Marion police officers and state troopers were called to the crash just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say...
WISH-TV
String of thefts, plus 2 stolen vehicles, reported at gyms on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of thefts at the VASA Fitness gym and neighboring Planet Fitness on the city’s southeast side. IMPD incident reports show 28 cases of theft at the two gyms near Emerson Avenue and East Thompson Road in...
rejournals.com
TWG to build $57 million market-rate apartment project in Indiana
TWG is beginning construction of Grand Park Village, a $57 million, market-rate apartment community coming to Westfield, Indiana. The new multifamily project will encompass multiple buildings directly south of Grand Park, Westfield’s 400-acre youth and adult recreational sports complex. Located in Westfield, the fastest-growing community in Indiana, Grand Park Village is surrounded by a lake and the Monon Trail, a 27-mile trail connecting areas of Central Indiana.
Three-month closure starts accelerated renovation for Lafayette Square Mall
August 29 marks the day the former Lafayette Square Mall closed as extensive renovations are set to begin, turning it into Window to the World.
WTHR
