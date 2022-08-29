Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Ball State’s disastrous start vs. Tennessee
When they go well, few things look as cool as a trick play in football. But when they go poorly, few things look as ugly. Ball State attempted a trick play in the season-opening game against Tennessee on Thursday that fell decidedly into the latter category. On the first play...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Electric Video the Night Before Game Day
Exactly 24 hours before the Vols officially kick off the 2022 season in Knoxville, Tennessee has dropped one final hype tape on social media. Tennessee released a hype video for the season earlier this week that mainly focused on showing clips of the current players this year. This video, however, is on a much bigger scale.
Tennessee Vols open season hosting Ball State under lights
Ball State (0-0) at Tennessee (0-0), 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Tennessee by 34 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Ball State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Tennessee 7-6; Ball State 6-7 The Tennessee Volunteers and the Ball State Cardinals will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Tennessee was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Ball State (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
wvlt.tv
Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. “I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WATE
List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
utdailybeacon.com
Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester
Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
WYSH AM 1380
Island Home holding Homecoming, 125-year celebration
Island Home Baptist Church in Norris will be having a Homecoming September on 11th and will also be celebrating the 125th year of Island Home Baptist Church. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
wmot.org
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as Indiana child
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were positively identified this week as those of Tracy Sue Walker, who was born in 1963 and reported missing...
WYSH AM 1380
Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville
Norma Guinn Walker, 81, of Andersonville, was welcomed into heaven on August 28,2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 25, 1941, in Andersonville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Norris High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked for over 20 years at Kentucky Central Insurance. Norma will be remembered for her caring personality and her servant’s heart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she spent years sewing costumes, assisting with 4-H projects, attending band competitions, cheerleading competitions, ballgames and sacrificing to put her family first.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
whqr.org
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
WYSH AM 1380
MEDIC preparing for busy fall months
(MEDIC press release) It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on September 15th and 16th and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center from the 19th – 23rd. On the 15th and 16th, male donors will receive...
WYSH AM 1380
Veterans Breakfast September 10th
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House. The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, at the Clinton Community Center,...
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
WYSH AM 1380
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton
David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Y-12 as a chemical operator. He is survived by his son, James David Stanifer and special friends, Tony Glandon and...
