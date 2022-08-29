ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Another iPhone 14 leak shows purple reigns this year

By Philip Berne
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl2Fg_0hZeM26E00
(Image credit: Future)

We already suspected that the new Apple iPhone 14 might launch in a purple hue, thanks to earlier leaks. Now a leak on the Chinese site Weibo pictures what seems to be the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro in an all-new purple that hints at deeper attention to material design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHXf3_0hZeM26E00
(Image credit: Sleepy Afternoon)

The new tidbit from leaker Sleepy Afternoon shows five colors of what might be the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, including silver, graphite, and gold versions that would be familiar in today’s stores. There is also a darker blue color, as well as the increasingly ubiquitous purple. A second view shows only the first three colors with another shot of the purple model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZOe9_0hZeM26E00
(Image credit: Sleepy Afternoon)

In the subsequent images, the purple looks first dark and saturated, then lighter and more metallic. Phone manufacturers will use layers of materials on the back of a phone to create this shimmering effect that appears to change as it reflects light differently. Current iPhones use similar materials, depending on the model and color. You can see the difference between the layering effects in our hands-on with the green Apple iPhone 13 this year.

Analysis: One more purple makes a trend

While flagship phones are generally launched in up to three or more color options, one of those is usually a dark grey or black, one a light silver or white, and then there is the fun color. This year’s fun color seems to be purple, based on these iPhone rumors and the delightful bora purple shade that Samsung chose for its entire flagship lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

In the past, the color has been rose gold, but it seems that lighter-yellow champagne gold tones have won out against rosier hues. It may not be a coincidence that the Pantone color of the year (opens in new tab) for 2022 is a periwinkle purple called “Very Peri.” Apple rarely finds itself in a fast follower position behind Samsung, but when the folding-phone maker is right, it’s best to follow the market.

It will be interesting to see how long the purple phase lasts. The new Pantone color of the year is announced in December, and the next Samsung flagship phones will launch in early Spring or late February if history is a guide.

Today’s Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in a gorgeous new burgundy color, as well as a light blue. There is also a green to match Apple’s iPhone 13. The expensive Ultra end of the Galaxy S lineup does not offer a bora purple option to match Samsung’s newest phones, but it would not be hard for Samsung to add the color at any point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMK3o_0hZeM26E00

Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear.

Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Chinese
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately

Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand

The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak

In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy