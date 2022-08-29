Despite the sport’s best attempts to distract us with a summer of talk about transfer portal, realignment, NIL and governance we have made it to the college football season. It can be difficult at times to remember why we love the sport, but a fun Thursday night to whet the palate should have quickly jogged the memory. Yes, actual football is back and not a moment too soon. In this semi-live blog we’ll be keeping track of the stats, oddities and general wackiness week by week throughout the season. For now, here are three games to keep an eye on on the second screen while you watch your team on the big TV. Welcome back, football; we’ve missed you.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO