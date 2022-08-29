Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids ranks among best cities for dogs
Grand Rapids recently ranked among the nation’s friendliest cities for canine companions. In a recent study by LawnStarter, Grand Rapids came in at No. 33 among the Best Cities for Dogs in 2022. The study examined some of the biggest U.S. cities in terms of dog-friendliness, including housing, services,...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Navy veteran paddles to break world record
A nonprofit founder in Kalamazoo has set out to make paddle-boarding history. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a nonprofit raising awareness of veteran and first responder suicide, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Flath plans to paddle for 12 hours...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Fox17
Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans
LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions
A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan
Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
TheHorse.com
Michigan Horse Recovering From Strangles
On Aug. 26, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kent County positive for strangles. She presented with a draining submandibular (under the jaw) lymph node and is recovering. The facility where the mare resides is under voluntary quarantine. Eight horses were exposed, with one other horse showing clinical signs and suspected positive.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
‘We knew it was time’: Osgood Brewing closing in Grandville
Nine years after opening its doors, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is getting ready to serve up its last beer.
