ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids ranks among best cities for dogs

Grand Rapids recently ranked among the nation’s friendliest cities for canine companions. In a recent study by LawnStarter, Grand Rapids came in at No. 33 among the Best Cities for Dogs in 2022. The study examined some of the biggest U.S. cities in terms of dog-friendliness, including housing, services,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Health
City
Zeeland, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Haven, MI
Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Allegan, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Navy veteran paddles to break world record

A nonprofit founder in Kalamazoo has set out to make paddle-boarding history. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a nonprofit raising awareness of veteran and first responder suicide, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Flath plans to paddle for 12 hours...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
CADILLAC, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Hayward
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
NEWAYGO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $15.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has spent more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Community Health#Health Clinics#Medical Services#General Health#Bcbs#Safety Net#Medicaid#Exalta Health#Blue Cross
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
TheHorse.com

Michigan Horse Recovering From Strangles

On Aug. 26, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed a 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Kent County positive for strangles. She presented with a draining submandibular (under the jaw) lymph node and is recovering. The facility where the mare resides is under voluntary quarantine. Eight horses were exposed, with one other horse showing clinical signs and suspected positive.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy