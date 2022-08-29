Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Sec’y of State leads Tennessee voter registration efforts during ‘National Voter Registration Month’
(Secretary of State press release) During National Voter Registration Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with its 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, Ann Dallas Dudley Award and Your Vote Matters program. “Twenty years ago, Secretaries of State from across the...
WYSH AM 1380
TN Sec’y of State announces the return of the Anne Dallas Dudley High School Voter Registration Award
The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year. “It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”
WYSH AM 1380
Skrmetti sworn in as new Tennessee AG
(TN press release) Jonathan Skrmetti was sworn in as Tennessee’s 28th Attorney General this morning at a private ceremony attended by his immediate family. “It is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Tennessee as their Attorney General and Reporter,” said General Skrmetti. “I look forward to promoting the rule of law and advocating for the rights and freedoms of all Tennesseans.”
