The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year. “It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”

