Marlboro County, SC

WMBF

Florence police arrest suspect in shooting that killed 1, hurt another

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested Devon Isaac of Florence. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking Florence pastor faces sentencing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who is charged with kidnapping and carjacking a pastor in Florence will be sentenced Friday morning. Joseph Wright ended up changing his plea in June and entered a guilty plea to the kidnapping and carjacking charges. According to prosecutors, Wright abducted a pastor...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

3 in custody on larceny, drug charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after a larceny investigation in Robeson County led to the discovery of stolen items and drugs. On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Division investigators executed a search warrant at 224 Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs, North Carolina 28377.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Victim of Shooting in Florence has Been Identified

The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Florence has been identified. 26-year-old Kalique Allen of Florence died during the shooting which happened around 8:15pm in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. An autopsy is planned at MUSC. A woman was also left critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. The night of the shooting, Florence police said they believed the suspect had left the area.
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Driver arrested for hit and run

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after shots fired on a street in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired Tuesday evening on Fletcher Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said no one was hurt in the shooting. He added they’re following all leads to track down the person or persons involved...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

5-month investigation leads to arrest in Darlington overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died of a drug overdose. In March, deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Lamar Hwy in which a 57-year-old man had died from a fentanyl overdose. After a five-month investigation,...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Retired Darlington County sergeant dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Coroner Identifies Two Left Dead After Florence Shooting

The two people who died during Sunday’s murder-suicide in Florence have been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchen identified the victim as 47 year old Tamika McGray of Florence and the shooter as 50 year old Jerome Bernard Mouzone also of Florence. Authorities believe Mouzone intentionally shot McGray before turning the gun on himself. The incident happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road.
FLORENCE, SC

