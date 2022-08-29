Read full article on original website
WMBF
Florence police arrest suspect in shooting that killed 1, hurt another
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested Devon Isaac of Florence. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of...
WMBF
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
WMBF
Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Georgetown man in Darlington County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a Georgetown man in connection to a murder early Tuesday morning. Stevion Marsh was arrested in Darlington County Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued charging Marsh with murder. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Victim in Georgetown shooting dies; police search for ‘armed and...
WMBF
Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking Florence pastor faces sentencing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who is charged with kidnapping and carjacking a pastor in Florence will be sentenced Friday morning. Joseph Wright ended up changing his plea in June and entered a guilty plea to the kidnapping and carjacking charges. According to prosecutors, Wright abducted a pastor...
wpde.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
WMBF
3 in custody on larceny, drug charges in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after a larceny investigation in Robeson County led to the discovery of stolen items and drugs. On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Division investigators executed a search warrant at 224 Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs, North Carolina 28377.
wfxb.com
Victim of Shooting in Florence has Been Identified
The victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Florence has been identified. 26-year-old Kalique Allen of Florence died during the shooting which happened around 8:15pm in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. An autopsy is planned at MUSC. A woman was also left critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. The night of the shooting, Florence police said they believed the suspect had left the area.
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed after a shooting in Florence Tuesday night. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in the shooting. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500...
heraldadvocate.com
Driver arrested for hit and run
The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
wpde.com
Police investigating after shots fired on a street in Bennettsville
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired Tuesday evening on Fletcher Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said no one was hurt in the shooting. He added they’re following all leads to track down the person or persons involved...
Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting
A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WMBF
5-month investigation leads to arrest in Darlington overdose death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died of a drug overdose. In March, deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Lamar Hwy in which a 57-year-old man had died from a fentanyl overdose. After a five-month investigation,...
wpde.com
Conway, Florence officers to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout September
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of September. These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, according to both the departments.
wpde.com
Search called off for suspect wanted on 12 outstanding warrants in Marlboro Co.: Sheriff
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Bridge Road area outside McColl due to a barricaded suspect Tuesday. Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner said the search for the suspect has been called off, but they did not find the man they were looking for.
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
Retired Darlington County sergeant dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
wfxb.com
Coroner Identifies Two Left Dead After Florence Shooting
The two people who died during Sunday’s murder-suicide in Florence have been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchen identified the victim as 47 year old Tamika McGray of Florence and the shooter as 50 year old Jerome Bernard Mouzone also of Florence. Authorities believe Mouzone intentionally shot McGray before turning the gun on himself. The incident happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road.
