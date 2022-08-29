Read full article on original website
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Flint Drop Fest 2022
The skies were gray, but the high-energy music was thumping at this one-of-a-kind and colorful, all-day street fair. Thousands of electronic music fans, musicians, artists, designers and creatives gathered to celebrate 10th Annual Flint Drop Fest. In addition to food trucks, dozens of art and craft vendors, live art, fire dancers and belly dancing, attendees enjoyed local, regional and national musical talent performing a variety of genres on multiple stages located throughout Downtown Flint. Sponsors of the free event include Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Greater Flint Arts Council.
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
What’s Happening at the Fenton Hotel Tavern & Grille
For the past 25 years, Nick and Peggy Sorise have been proud owners of the Fenton Hotel Tavern & Grille. Formerly named the Fenton Hotel, it was first built when the railroads came to Fenton in 1856. The couple purchased it in 1997 and looking back over the last 25 years, they have seen many changes. Today, they strive to keep the popular dining institution relevant for its customers.
Flint Public Library will close over Labor Day weekend
FLINT, MI -- The newly renovated Flint Public Library will be closed for Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5. It will reopen to the public with normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Tuesday through Thursday, the library is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
Mi Coffee opening next week in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Lance McLean has never been a business owner before. He’s set to open up Mi Coffee Co. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, inside of the Ferris Wheel building located at 615 Saginaw St., a venture he has worked on for the past month. The new business will...
Win 4 Tickets to Michigan Renaissance Festival
It's that time of year again for those of us who want to be transported back in time to the 16th century! The Renaissance Festival has returned to Michigan in our very own Genesee County from now through October 2nd. Tickets are on sale now here. But wait! By entering...
‘80s in the Hole benefit concert will support Flint River Watershed Coalition after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- An ‘80s themed benefit concert and party is returning to Flint this summer to raise money for the Flint River Watershed Coalition. The 5th annual benefit concert “80s in the Hole” will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 630 W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
A Brief History of Saginaw Street
Before the cars, the bricks and the buildings, the roads and highways, and before the United States were established, a small footpath led the way from the lands of the Ottawa in the south (Detroit) to the lands of the Chippewa (Saginaw) in the north. Native Americans strode this path for centuries, up and down the state as they hunted, formed treaties, celebrated and settled. In the middle of this long and winding path flowed Peiconigowink – “the river of the firestone.” At the point where the path met the river, a rich history was born in 1811, when a fur trader named Jacob Smith built a trading post around which sprang up a city. The path, named the Saginaw Trail, became an iconic thoroughfare now known as Saginaw Street. This central path through the remarkable city of Flint was the setting for celebrations and parades, protests and upheaval, triumphs and tragedies. It perseveres, as Flint does, through changes both good and bad, still holding open the door for travelers coming home or simply passing through.
5 Local Orchards And Cider Mills To Visit This Fall
A favorite fall activity for many Michiganders is going to an apple orchard and cider mill. From Genesee County to Lapeer County and points beyond, there are a lot of options. Here are five local spots to visit this fall. One of the best is Spicer Orchards. Did you know...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Albert J. Koegel, CEO of Koegel Meats, remembered for community impact
FLINT, MI - Koegel Meats has been a fixture in the Flint community since 1916. The company’s treasurer and CEO, Albert John Koegel, passed away on Aug. 24 at 96, leaving behind a legacy that’s hard to match. Born and raised in Flint, Koegel had redeeming qualities, a...
Instant messaging murder & more Michigan horror stories covered in new book
Could your hometown be the site of a ghastly haunting?
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
Friends of the Shiawassee River Announces
(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) For the second year, the Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with the city of Owosso and city of Corunna on the Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk, to be held on Sept. 5. In 2021, the Friends worked closely with Donna Kerridge and Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge to begin managing the event. The Kerridge’s dedicated 18 years to this unique event and the Friends are honored to take up the mantle.
How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair. The fair is held...
Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
Kincaid & Dallas Take Over Mornings At WFBE (B95)/Flint, MI
WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated morning duo KINCAID & DALLAS has taken over AM drive at CUMULUS Country WFBE (B95)/FLINT, MI. The show, based out of sister station Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA, premiered TODAY (8/29). The announcement was made on the station's website and social media accounts. WESTWOOD ONE began syndicating...
