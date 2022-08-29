ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu
#Iran Nuclear Deal #Israel
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish "Krabs" artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN's Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
TheDailyBeast

Russia's Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent "a point of no return" in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, "has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice."Appearing on...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president 'frequently' had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president "frequently" had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: "I'm somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there."She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump's residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like "secret"...
