Joseph John Helms, 60, of Frankfort, passed on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born April 13, 1962 in Bermuda to William & Connie E. (Fowler) Helms. gh School which is now Kokomo High School. He has been a longtime Clinton County resident, living in Frankfort for the last 4 years. He had previously lived in Mulberry. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was currently working as a mechanic for Caterpillar and had been there for over 20 years. Joseph enjoyed watching races, taking his children to theme parks, and fishing & camping when they were younger.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO