Jason T. Davis
Jason worked and owned his own security business, and he loved everything about that type of work. Jason and Steven were also animal lovers. Jason raised pigeons, throughout his whole life. Jason had many cats and dogs he cared for. Jason’s true loves were his two Boston terriers, Lola and Cooper. They were Jason and Steven’s kids.
Michelle D. Goodnight
Michelle Goodnight , 54, passed away August 30, 2022, at IU Arnett in Lafayette. She was born October 27, 1967, in Tazewell, Tennessee, to Clifton Hatfield and Frieda (Brooks) Baird and attended Delphi High School. Michelle worked at Zachary Confections. She enjoyed collecting dream catchers, swimming, taking walks, and an...
Joseph John Helms
Joseph John Helms, 60, of Frankfort, passed on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born April 13, 1962 in Bermuda to William & Connie E. (Fowler) Helms. gh School which is now Kokomo High School. He has been a longtime Clinton County resident, living in Frankfort for the last 4 years. He had previously lived in Mulberry. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was currently working as a mechanic for Caterpillar and had been there for over 20 years. Joseph enjoyed watching races, taking his children to theme parks, and fishing & camping when they were younger.
Conference Play Kicks Off on HLTV.com Friday
Unbeaten Clinton Prairie hosts winless Clinton Central for their conference opener (and Corn Bowl bragging right, see photo below) while Sheridan hosts Tri-Central fir its opener. Both games start at 7 p.m. and viewers can have their choice of contest they wish to watch on Hoosierlandtv.com. To watch either game, go to www.hoosierlandtv.com or CLICK HERE.
YMCA to Host Family Campout
The Clinton County Family YMCA is proud to announce the CCF YMCA Camp Out! We want to celebrate with you! Join us out back at the Y and help support the important youth programs that encourage healthy development, living, and promote greater social responsibility. This camp out is open for...
Demolition Making Way For Culvers
Crews worked Wednesday morning to demolish the King of Pancake House. This will make way for a brand new Culvers coming to Frankfort next year. Listen to Director of Housing And Planning Initiative Don Stock from a few months ago when the announcement was first made and Stock called the Partyline Program:
Overdose Awareness Day Set for Today
IOAD is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. Every year we are losing loved ones from drug overdose, with devastating impact to their families and friends. Frankfort is not immune. You...
Clinton County Emergency Hazmat School Bus Exercise
Thursday morning Clinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee held a hazmat school bus exercise. The Clinton County School Safety Committee teamed up with Clinton County Local Area Planning Committee and representatives from Frankfort Fire, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Central Dispatch, and our local hospital to design a drill that not only challenged first responders but the schools as well.
Boil Water Orders Cancelled
He Frankfort Water Works has cancelled two boil water advisories on Thursday,. Boil orders were issued Wednesday for 22 customers on East Jefferson Street and North Kelley Avenue and North Fudge Avenue, including Crescent Court and for 13 customers on Crescent Drive between East Ohio Street and Crescent Court. One of the boil orders was for a hydrant replacement and the other was for a water main break.
Boil Water Advisory Issued
The Frankfort Water Works has issued a boil water advisory Wednesday morning for customers in the East Jefferson area between North Kelley Avenue and North Judge Avenue including Crescent Court, for a hydrant replacement. The boil water advisory affects 22 customers. Customers were notified to boil water for drinking, cooking...
