kciiradio.com
Washington County Engineer Provides Quarterly Report from January-March
At the August 30th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius provided a pair of quarterly reports for the board. The first report was for the first quarter of 2022, stretching from January to March. According to the report, the main goal during this quarter was...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Looking to Upgrade the Skunk River Bridge
At the August 30th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved joining a joint Bridge Investment Program (BIP) with seven other counties in an attempt to acquire funds for public works projects. Washington County has volunteered to be the main point of contact for this BIP, representing Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Hamilton, Jones, Monroe, and Scott Counties.
kciiradio.com
Single Vehicle Wreck Near Lake Darling
Yesterday morning at approximately 7:30, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle wreck in the 1000 Block of Highway 78 near Lake Darling. John Entsminger of Washington was driving west on Highway 78 in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Entsminger’s vehicle left the road on...
kciiradio.com
Iowa State Extension and Outreach to Host Fall Forestry Field Day
Public and private forests across Iowa will be a part of this year’s fall forestry field days, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The Iowa Woodland Owners Association will be offering one of these field days in Washington County on October 27th. The Iowa Woodland Owners Association is a private non-profit organization that looks to encourage the wise use and management of woodlands and related resources in Iowa.
kciiradio.com
Washington and Mount Pleasant Renew Football Rivalry
Friday Nights in the fall are always special for any high school football player and maybe even more so when your rival is staring back at you on the other side of the ball. One of the better Southeast Iowa rivalries will take place in Mount Pleasant tonight when Washington makes the short drive to face the Panthers.
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
kciiradio.com
Construction Goals Being Established for the New Country Club View Subdivision
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Country Club View subdivision just south of the Washington Country Club on August 23rd. Phase one will consist of 31 residential lots running along the soon-to-be newly built Augusta National Boulevard, between South Ave. and County Club Rd. Jeff Hazelett, a Realtor and...
kciiradio.com
West Chester Man Runs Over Keota Homeowner
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call yesterday in Keota that a belligerent individual had run over a man with his ATV. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-seven-year-old Justin Wayne Milam of West Chester for fifth-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving causing serious injury, a Class D felony.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Lana Artz-McComb
Louisa County Conservation naturalist Lana Artz-McComb discusses the upcoming Louisa County history celebration at Toolesboro Mounds National Historical Landmark.
KCRG.com
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday. The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a fire in July forced its closure. First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first...
KCRG.com
One injured in I-380 crash near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Federal judge to consider 'special master' to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. A federal judge will consider whether to appoint a 'special master' to review the documents seized from former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company. Updated: 3 hours ago. The...
kciiradio.com
Keota City Council Discuses Plans For City’s Water
This month, the Keota City Council discussed Keota and its water. There, it was discovered that the city cannot reduce the chlorides to meet Iowa DNR requirements under their current plan. The City was given a five-year extension to comply with the chlorides guidelines, so by next summer, the City would need to have a plan in place to address the issue. This means that the City will have to consider updating the Water Treatment Plant and investing money in doing so.
kciiradio.com
Wanted Female in Washington County Arrested in Iowa City
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received notification from Johnson County that they had arrested a woman wanted on a Washington County warrant. Thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual was arrested for a pair of active Washington County Warrants. The first warrant for third-degree burglary, a Class D Felony, and fourth-degree theft,...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
kciiradio.com
Washington Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will meet on Thursday, September 1st, at 7:30 pm at the USDA office in Washinton. Cost share applications and amendments for the Crawford Pond area will be evaluated along with plans and incentives for conservation, and other organizations. This meeting will be open to the public; for more information about the meeting, or if you need special assistance to attend the meeting, contact Teresa Munn at the Washington Soil and Water Conservation District.
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Man Facing Seven Felony Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that they had a subject in the Henry County Jail with multiple active warrants out of Washington County. Forty-four-year-old Heath Michael Krabill of Mt. Pleasant was wanted out of Washington County for four counts of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and assault on persons in certain occupations, both of which are Class D felonies. Krabill was also wanted out of Washington County for OWI 1st offense, serious injury by vehicle, and driving while his license was revoked.
kciiradio.com
4-H Leadership Meetings Set to Begin Today
The Washington County Extension Office and Washington County 4-H will begin their “Fall Kick Off and Prep” Leader’s meetings today at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office. Today’s meeting will be for the Clover Kids group leaders, with club volunteers also being encouraged to attend the meeting as well.
kciiradio.com
Demon Girls XC Sixth, Boys Eighth in Iowa City
It was another large meet early in the season for the Washington cross country teams on Thursday when they ran at the Iowa City Kickers Complex with 11 other schools making the trek. The No. 15 Demon girls placed sixth as a team with 137 points while No. 1 Solon...
kciiradio.com
Craft Workshop and Free Donuts at the Washington Craft Fair
The 33rd annual Washington Craft Fair will take place at Central Park from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 10th. CBI Bank & Trust will be handing out complimentary donuts from 9:00-10:00 am for those who want an early start to the day. There are now 117 confirmed vendors...
