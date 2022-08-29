This month, the Keota City Council discussed Keota and its water. There, it was discovered that the city cannot reduce the chlorides to meet Iowa DNR requirements under their current plan. The City was given a five-year extension to comply with the chlorides guidelines, so by next summer, the City would need to have a plan in place to address the issue. This means that the City will have to consider updating the Water Treatment Plant and investing money in doing so.

