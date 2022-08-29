GREENVILLE — Before some fans had even made their way to their seats, the J.H. Rose football team had stormed out to a 14-0 lead over visiting Northeastern Thursday night. The Rampants scored two touchdowns in the opening 2:07 of the game, leading from start to finish on their way to a 48-26 victory. Kenderius Geddis opened the game with a lengthy return to set the Rose offense up in...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO