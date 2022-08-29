Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football | Eagles grounded by J.H. Rose Thursday night
GREENVILLE — Before some fans had even made their way to their seats, the J.H. Rose football team had stormed out to a 14-0 lead over visiting Northeastern Thursday night. The Rampants scored two touchdowns in the opening 2:07 of the game, leading from start to finish on their way to a 48-26 victory. Kenderius Geddis opened the game with a lengthy return to set the Rose offense up in...
TSSAA fines Memphis East $15K, strips championship for Penny Hardaway's recruitment of James Wiseman
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased most of the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East after ordering the school to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman's two seasons with the Mustangs for violation of the TSSAA's recruiting rule, according to a TSSAA letter obtained by The Commercial Appeal. ...
